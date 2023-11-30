Thelxie Morse Codes in Genshin Impact, Explained

During Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures event in Genshin Impact, you will meet a cute penguin robot that can only speak in Morse code. If you are curious about what Thelxie is saying, you can read our handy guide to understand their meanings.

How to Decode Thelxie Morse Codes in Genshin Impact

Thelxie is a robot shaped like a penguin that was introduced and created by Freminet. Unfortunately, Freminet does not have time to install a language module into Thelxie, and our cute mascot can only speak in Morse code.

In order to understand what Thelxie is saying, you need to decode and transcribe the sequence into words. Various websites provide this service for free on the internet, and you can easily search them on Google!

The decoded sequence will be in Caesar Cipher, and you must translate them using the Caesar Cipher Method. Like Morse code, you can also find many Caesar Cipher decoders online, and the key for this code is -1. The resulting texts will be in French, but you can use any translation website to turn them into English.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you don’t want to bother translating them yourself, here is the translation for all Thelxie Morse codes:

Day 1 – Water Imp’s Conjecture -.. -… .– -… French: Cava English: How are you? -.. .–. -. –.- -… …. — .— ..-. French: Compagnie English: Company – ..-. …- — French: Seul English: Alone … ..-. .– ..-. … French: Rever English: Dream -. .— … -… -.. — ..-. French: Miracle English: Miracle

Day 2 – Prince’s Country –. -… . — -… French: Cadla English: That’s it? -.- ..-. ..- -… .— -. ..-. -. -… -. -… — French: Je t’aime maman English: I love you, mom -.. -… .– -… French: Cava English: How are you?

Day 3 – Miraculous Crown -.. -… .– -… French: Cava English: How are you? -.. -… .– -…!? French: Cava?! English: Are you okay?! -.- ..-. ..- -… .— -. ..-. -. -… -. -… — French: Je t’aime maman English: I love you, mom



That’s all you need to know about how to decode Thelxie Morse codes. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our explanation guide about the true identities of the four Descenders.