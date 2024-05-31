The Rogue Prince of Persia – All Medallions & How to Get Them

When it comes to pushing back against a foreign invasion, having the best weapons for the job can make a world of difference. In The Rogue Prince of Persia, there are also other things that can have an impact on your success. The game’s use of Medallions can drastically change how players approach exploration and combat, so this guide on all Medallions and how to get them in The Rogue Prince of Persia will definitely come in handy.

How to Get All Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia

In essence, making progress in the game enables players to gain access to all of the Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia. Diving deeper, they can be broken down into three categories: those that are instantly available at the start, those to purchase from the merchant Paachi, and others found out in the world.

Image Source: Evil Empire via Twinfinite

Medallions Obtainable at the Start

For this group of Medallions, all players need to do is to find these out in the wild and equip them as you see fit. It’s recommended to go with those best for your style of play and future-proof your run.

Medallion Effect Description Bloody Spoils When an enemy is killed:

Level 0: Gain 5 gold coins.

Level 1: Gain 10 gold coins.

Level 2: Gain 15 gold coins. Health Insurance When you spend gold:

Level 0: Restore 0.5 health points per gold piece.

Level 1: Restore 0.75 health points per gold piece.

Level 2: Restore 1 health point per gold piece. Ranged Flaming Counter After taking a hit:

Level 0: Restore 20 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 20 energy points and gain 30 gold coins.

Level 2: Restore 20 energy points, gain 30 gold, and set fire to the attacker’s area. Restorative Dream Fragment After discovering a new Well of Dreams:

Level 0: Restore 60 health points.

Level 1: Restore 70 health points.

Level 2: Restore 80 health points. Shield-Breaker Inflict an extra 50% damage to enemies with a shield.

Level 1: Restore 25 energy points as well.

Level 2: Restore 50 energy points as well. Sleight of Poison When striking an enemy in the back:

Level 0: Inflict an extra 20 damage.

Level 1: Inflict an extra 20 damage and restore 30 energy points.

Level 3: Inflict 20 extra damage, restore 30 energy points, and release a poison cloud. Slicing Vault Throw daggers at nearby enemies for 40 damage after vaulting over them. Spartan Restore 15% of your energy points when a kicked enemy hits an obstacle. Sticky Dive Spread resin on the ground after performing a dive attack. Sticky Kick Spread resin on the ground after kicking an enemy. Sticky Vault Level 1: Spread resin on the ground after vaulting. Toxic Projectile Level 2: Create a cloud of poison after hitting a far-away enemy. Toxic Shock When an enemy hits an obstacle after being kicked:

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 30 energy points and create poison gas. Vampiric Demise When an enemy is killed:

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points.

Level 2: Restore 30 energy points and 10 health points.

Level 3: Restore 30 energy points and 15 health points.

Purchasable Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia

Image Source: Evil Empire via Twinfinite

As for this particular group of Medallions in the game, you are going to have to amass enough Spirit Glimmers in order to purchase them from Paachi’s tent found in the Oasis.

Medallion Price (Spirit Glimmers) Effect Description Flaming Dive 40 Level 2: Set fire to the area attacked. Flaming Kick 50 After kicking an enemy:

Level 0: Restore 20 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 20 energy points and add 12 extra damage.

Level 3: Restore 20 energy points, inflict 12 extra damage, and set fire to the area. Flaming Projectile 25 After striking a foe from far away:

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 30 energy points and gain 2 coins.

Level 2: Restore 30 energy points, gain 2 gold coins, and set fire to the enemy’s area. Immortal 70 Instead of dying, destroy this Medallion and gain half of your health back. Pyromaniac 30 Level 1: Killing an enemy on fire will spread the fire to nearby enemies. Slicing Kick 30 Throw a dagger worth 40 damage after kicking an enemy. Sticky Shield Breaker 30 Spread resin on the ground whenever you break a shield. Sticky Sleight 35 After hitting an enemy in the back:

Level 0: Inflict 20 extra damage.

Level 2: Do 20 extra damage and spread resin. Toxic Counter 40 After taking a hit,

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 30 energy points and create a poisonous gas cloud.

Medallions Blueprints Found in the World

Image Source: Evil Empire via Twinfinite

As for the rest of the Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia, players will have to unlock them first by finding them in Equipment Chests found in the different areas of the game. After that, you may purchase them at Paachi’s for future use.

Medallion Effect Description Where to Find Price (Spirit Glimmers) Flaming Shield Breaker When you break an enemy shield:

Level 0: Restore 35 energy points.

Level 1: Restore 35 energy points and 50 health points.

Level 3: Restore 35 energy points, 50 health points, and set the area on fire. Zagros Village 50 Neurotoxic Agent When an enemy is stunned, they will become poisoned. The Tower of Oblivion 40 Opportunity Knocks When killing an enemy using the environment:

Level 0: Restore 25 health points.

Level 1: Restore 30 health points.

Level 2: Restore 35 health points. Garden 40 Paper Lion Level 0: Increase damage taken and dealt by 25%.

Level 1: Increase damage taken and dealt by 50%.

Level 2: Increase damage taken and dealt by 75%.

Level 3: Increase damage taken and dealt by 100%. Garden 70 Slicing Dive After striking the ground with a dive attack, throw daggers at the nearby enemy for 58.27 damage per dagger. Academy 25 Toxic Demise After killing an enemy:

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points.

Level 2: Restore 30 energy points and create a poison cloud. Aqueduct 35 Toxic Vault After vaulting:

Level 0: Restore 30 energy points

Level 2: Restore 30 energy points and create a gas cloud. Hun War Camp 50

That’s all there is to know about all Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia and how to get them. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like the best weapons or the best Medallions.

