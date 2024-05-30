Weapons are definitely important in any game that requires you to go around defeating enemies. But, most often, they are not the only tools at your disposal and, instead, you have other things that you should consider carefully. That is why we are looking at the best medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia, so you know which ones to aim for, and which ones might not be worth your time. Keep reading to find out!

The Best Medallions in Rogue Prince of Persia

These are the best medallions in the game.

Immortal

Remember when the Prince of Persia could not die? Well, this medallion will bring you back to that, since wearing this will enable the prince to come back to life. Unfortunately, it will be only once that run, and with 50% of health to boot, but it might just save you from going back to the Oasis for one more time.

Flaming Kick

Since kicking enemies will definitely be a great part of your fighting, this medallion allows you to get a… kick out of kicking them (sorry). At level one, kicking an enemy will restore 30 energy points, at level two it will inflict 12 bonus damage points and, at level three, you will set fire to the area with each kick you deal. Quite the bonus for your attack.

Slicing Kick

While not as good as the Flaming Kick, especially because it has no further upgrades, this medallion will nonetheless make quite the difference while fighting. Because at level one, Slicing Kick will hurl daggers at nearby enemies, dealing 40 damage for each one that will hit enemies.

Vampiric Demise

Get ready to use those fangs. This medallion, for each time you kill an enemy, will restore 30 energy points, so you can be sure to spam those tools as much as possible. But that’s not all, on subsequent levels it will even restore health points, up to 15 for each killed enemy. Pretty nifty.

Health Insurance

This is one great medallion to have if you are having trouble during levels. Since gold collecting is definitely an easy thing to do in Rogue Prince of Persia, since each enemy killed will drop some, this medallion guarantees that for every gold coin spent you will get back 0.50 health points. At successive levels, you get even more, up to 0.75 points, great when you are in a bind.

Shield Breaker

Don’t you hate enemies with shields? We sure do, and in advanced levels you will start encountering them regularly. And this medallion will come in handy, dealing 50% more damage to enemies with shields. And once you break them? Even more features, like restoring 25 points of energy at level one and even more (another 25) at level two.

That’s all we have for you on the best medallions in Rogue Prince of Persia. Do not forget to check out our early access review and the best weapons.

