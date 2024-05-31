While having the best reflexes and quick controls will help aplenty when adventuring in The Rogue Prince of Persia, using the best equipment will also ensure your resistance is more solid. This can be in the form of the various weapons that can be found and upgraded in the game, but it also happens to apply to those powerful Medallions that can grant all sorts of benefits. This guide on how to upgrade Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia is something every player will benefit from!

How to Upgrade Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia

When players get their hands on Medallions, it is easy just to see their immediate benefit, but there is more to them than just the base buff. Once you understand how the system works, it can be quite easy to upgrade these nifty items to their maximum potential and give you more of a fighting chance.

Image Source: Evil Empire via Twinfinite

The key to upgrading Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia is the four available slots that appear when you select them. Certain Medallions come with green upgrade arrows. These show which slots you can upgrade, in addition to their actual benefits. Putting those together with upgrades is what enables players to keep pushing their Medallions to the next level and get more benefits.

Thinking about where to place these Medallions to make the most out of their upgrading potential is an art, and as you unlock more to add to the list, it can be hard to keep track. Thus, it is highly recommended that you get your favorites in place first, before thinking about how to upgrade them with other Medallions as you pick them up.

Image Source: Evil Empire via Twinfinite

Also, try not to put Medallions in slots where their upgrades cannot affect the rest. That would be a waste, even if the base ability is something that you really like. Always be looking to upgrade, and get rid of those that aren’t working for you anymore. Be sure to also note which current Medallions might lose their levels with the removal, and you will be all set.

That’s all there is to know about how to upgrade Medallions in The Rogue Prince of Persia. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like the best weapons or the best Medallions.

