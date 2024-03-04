The Outlast Trials Release Time Countdown

Ten months after it went into early access, we are close to the end of The Outlast Trials 1.0 release time countdown. So, let’s look at when exactly the action is going to start and what kind of goodies you can get if you choose to pre-order it prior to this release.

Recommended Videos

When is the Outlast Trials 1.0 Release Time?

Image Source: Red Barrels

The release time for The Outlast Trials 1.0 is approximately 10 AM EDT on March 5, 2024. Check out the countdown timer below to see how much time exactly is left before that:

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 2 : 4 1 : 1 9

In case you’re wondering whether getting the game a bit earlier is possible with the New Zealand tactic or something, it’s highly unlikely. Since Red Barrels specified the exact time and zone of The Outlast Trials’ release, the only thing you can expect is slight deviations for consoles.

The Outlast Trials Post-Release Price and Pre-Order Bonuses

According to the Steam announcement Red Barrels posted on February 28, the price of The Outlast Trials will increase after it goes out of early access. So, it might be a perfect time to pre-order it since you’ll be getting extra bonuses, too.

The included bonuses are the Grizzly Hazmat Outfit, as well as a 50% discount on the Reagent Starter Pack that will be available at launch. These aren’t really game-changers, but still, getting The Outlast Trials at less than $30 now is probably better than waking up to it being $60 tomorrow after release.

How Much Time Do You Have Left to Pre-Order?

The text of the announcement says that you have until March 5 to pre-order, or until 12 AM March 4th. However, what they probably meant is that you have until the game launches. Cutting off all the people from pre-ordering the game while it’s still in early access would just be bad marketing.

Well, that sums up all the info you need regarding the upcoming release of The Outlast Trials. For more on the latest games releasing, check out our Infinite Craft combinations list and our Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list.