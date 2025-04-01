The Best InZOI Mods So Far

One of the biggest draws of modding is the ability to fine-tune gameplay to your personal playstyle. Players can install mods that improve NPC behavior, introduce new clothing and hairstyles, or add entirely new career paths and life events. Those who prefer a more immersive experience can find mods that tweak realism, from improved emotions and relationship dynamics to more detailed environmental interactions.

Recommended Videos

The modding community has already begun creating innovative ways to enhance the inZOI experience, and there will undoubtedly be more to come.

Enhanced Visuals

Image via Twinfinite

Despite the breathtaking realism of inZOI and the detailed and vibrant world the studio has created, players would still like to be able to alter aspects that they feel could be adjusted to make it that bit better. This mod disables numerous effects like vignette and chromatic aberration while increasing shadow resolution and environment LODs.

Base Game Sims

Image via Twinfinite

For any gamer who loves life simulations, The Sims is a familiar and beloved world, and this mod brings these two worlds together. It allows you to play with the original base game Sims, but this time as Zois. Will you play with them differently in inZOI than you would in The Sims? All 26 Sims are included in the mod, and the quality is truly excellent.

Quicker Launch

Image via Twinfinite

With every game comes mods, and with every set of mods comes a player who wants to get to the gameplay even quicker. This mod automatically skips the start-up videos and graphics, as well as the graphics that play when ‘New Game’ is selected. This means you can start playing with your Zois even quicker, saving you precious time and getting you straight to the fun.

3D-Printed Pokémon

Image via Twinfinite

An element of the new inZOI life simulation game is the introduction of the 3D Printer – a building tool mechanics that allows players to upload an image from their computer, which gets turned into an in-game object you can position in your world. This modder has created 3D-printed Pokémon for you and your Zoi to enjoy in their home or out in public locations.

Vampire Fangs

Image via Twinfinite

It’s unclear how inZoi Studios will expand upon the base game after it leaves early access or has its first major update, and while we know lots of expansion will come, players won’t know for a while. Despite the realism the game insists upon, it will be interesting to see whether a supernatural element will be available in the future, like it has been for every version of The Sims. This mod, however, gives players the option to at least pretend for the time being.

Keep an eye out for more mods from the inZOI community in the future.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy