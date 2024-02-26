Wondering how to dual wield in Swordburst 3? The latest update for the hit Roblox RPG added this brand new fighting style, where you hold a weapon in each hand. If you want to use this style to dive into combat, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

How to Unlock Dual Wield in Swordburst 3

As it stands, the only way to unlock dual wield in Swordburst 3 is to purchase the specific dual-wielding game pass. This is a paid-for expansion that costs 800 Robux, which equates to around $10.

When you purchase the dual wield game pass, the next time you load into Swordburst 3 the option will appear as a fighting style in your inventory. Equip it by choosing the corresponding number hotkey, and then you’ll have it as your default ability.

The dual wield feature from Swordburst 3 could one day go free, meaning you could theoretically get it without paying for the game pass down the line. That said, the developer Twin Atlas hasn’t confirmed this, so it’s not guaranteed. Instead, it’s possible that the current paid-for model may act as a beta test, to then determine whether or not to make dual-wielding free like all other fighting styles in the future.

How to Use Swordburst 3 Dual Wield

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To dual wield, all you need to do is tap the screen when the fighting style is equipped. Doing so performs a double longsword attack that deals 140% of your character’s attack stat.

Crucially, the total damage you land is dependent on the weapons you have equipped. You can hold one longsword or katana in each of your left and right hands, with a combined average of the two determining how much damage you do.

The dual wield fighting style also comes with its own range of abilities. They are as follows:

Ability Name Effect Dual Flurry Lands ten hits at one time with an 8-second cooldown Venom Strike A double pouncing attack forwards with a 7-second cooldown Dual Energy Cleave Projectile move that fires two flying swords outwards with a 5-second cooldown Tornado Rush A move that fires spinning blades on the spot with a 9-second cooldown

That's everything you need to know about the dual wield fighting style in Swordburst 3. For more on the game, check out how to get mounts and its latest codes.