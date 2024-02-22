How to Get & Use Mounts in Swordburst 3

A recent update to the hit Roblox game Swordburst 3 added mounts to the mix. These are rideable mob creatures that have varying levels of speed and size. If you’re wondering how to get and use mounts in Swordburst 3, we’ve got you covered.

How to Get Swordburst 3 Mounts

To get mounts in Swordburst 3 you need to interact with an NPC called Mount Tamer Todd. You’ll find him in most primary locations, denoted by his cheesy grin and horseshoe icon above him.

To purchase the mount, you need to bring a fixed amount of resources from the mob you wish to use as a mount, plus either 2,500 Vel or 250 Gems.

Low-level mounts require ten of the mob material, such as a Boar Tusk or Phoenix Feathers, while others need 15 or even 20 for the rarest ones. Then you’ll exchange that pre-specified quantity of resources alongside 2,500 Vel to get the mount in question.

That said, if you happen to have at least 250 Gems, you only need one of the materials in question, and no Vel at all. Of course, Gems are a premium currency, so this is a less reliable option. However, if you’ve got Gems and don’t want to grind for 20 of a resource, this is a good option.

Trade these resources and currencies with Mount Tamer Todd and he’ll grant you a mount based on the mob in question. One thing to note is that mount speeds and sizes are completely randomized, so you may get unlucky and end up with a slow mount. That said, higher-level mounts have a higher speed range, so even if it’s on the lower end of its speed boundaries it’ll still be faster than most other mounts.

How to Use Mounts in Swordburst 3

Actually using these mounts in Swordburst 3 is a very easy process. It’ll appear as a hotkey on your inventory bar at the bottom of the screen, alongside any weapons you’re carrying. Simply press the corresponding key and it spawns in the mount for you to ride.

Then you move around as normal, using the joystick on touch screens or WASD keys if you’re playing Roblox on PC. You can traverse with mounts just as you would on foot, meaning you can jump to get over obstacles and generally move much faster.

Best Swordburst 3 Mounts

Of course, you may also want to know which mounts are worth saving up your Vel for, and which are best left alone. Check out the table below to see our picks of the top five mounts in Swordburst 3, plus the resources you need to get them. Remember that the one resource plus 250 Gems rule still applies, but we’ve listed unlock requirements in Vel instead.

Mount Name Resources Required Stats Crystal Boar Crystal Tusk x15 and 2,500 Vel 30-40 Speed

50%-100% Size Hell Hound Hell Tail x20 and 2,500 Vel 30-40 Speed

25%-70% Size Phoenix Phoenix Feathers x20 and 2,500 Vel 30-40 Speed

50%-100% Size Magma Golem Molten Core x10 and 2,500 Vel 30-40 Speed

50%-100% Size Basilisk Basilisk Scale x10 and 2,500 Vel 30-40 Speed

50%-150% Size

That's everything you need to know about mounts in Swordburst 3!