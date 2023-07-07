Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Gift Guide: All Items to Give Every Character
The key to success is being an excellent gift giver.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life features so many little personalities, each with their own strange quirks, likes and dislikes. You get to know the villagers of Forgotten Valley like they’re your own extended family. However, with the right gifts, many of them can end up being more than just a buddy.
What Every Villager Loves in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Due to the wide variety of items and characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, there’s a good chance it’s loved by someone. Frankly, I’d think twice before you decide to sell an item at Van’s.
|Villager
|Favorite Gifts
|Baddoch
|Coins, Fish, Fossils, Gemstones
|Carter
|Eggs, Milk, Salads, Sashimi
|Cecilia
|Animal Products, Flowers, Eggs, Veggies
|Charlie
|Flowers, Fish
|Chris
|Flowers, Fruits, Milk
|Cole
|Milk, Gemstones
|Daryl
|Coins, Eggs, Fish, Fossils
|Flora
|Eggs, Milk, Soup, Veggies
|Garrett
|Eggs, Milk, Sashimi
|Gary
|Clay Figures, Coins, Fish, Meals
|Gavin
|Coins, Eggs, Fish, Gemstones
|Gordy
|Flowers, Eggs, Meals, Veggies
|Gustafa
|Flowers, Curry, Meals, Ore
|Hugh
|Gemstones, Meals, Milk
|Kate
|Flowers, Coins, Eggs, Ore
|Lou
|Fruits, Milk, Veggies
|Lumina
|Flowers, Eggs, Gemstones, Meals
|Matthew
|Animal Products, S and A-grade Crops, Meals
|Molly
|Flowers, Coins, Curry
|Mukumuku
|Flowers, Eggs, Fish, Veggies
|Nami
|Clay Figures, Soup, Trick Blue Flower
|Nina
|Fish, Flowers
|Pui
|Meals (except fish), Milk
|Rock
|Fossils, Meals, Mist Moon Flowers, Toy Flowers
|Romana
|Flowers, Clay Figures, Gemstones, Milk
|San
|Flowers, Eggs, Milk, Meals
|Sebastian
|Flowers, Coins, Fish, Gemstones
|Sully
|Eggs, Milk, Sashimi, Veggies
|Takakura
|Eggs, Meals, Milk
|Tei
|Flowers, Coins, Gemstones, Meals
|Van
|Coins, Eggs, Gemstones, Veggies
|Vesta
|Flowers, Curry, Milk, Veggies
How to Gift Items
If you’ve never gifted items before, it’s simple. All you do is equip the item and speak to the desired character. It won’t happen instantaneously, giving you a chance to cancel the exchange if you happen to make a mistake.
You’re not only being a good neighbor by gifting items you don’t need, but it’s a surefire way to romance characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It wouldn’t hurt to spend a little extra time mining or even fishing for a few leftovers to hand out!