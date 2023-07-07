Connect with us

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Gift Guide: All Items to Give Every Character

The key to success is being an excellent gift giver.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life features so many little personalities, each with their own strange quirks, likes and dislikes. You get to know the villagers of Forgotten Valley like they’re your own extended family. However, with the right gifts, many of them can end up being more than just a buddy.

What Every Villager Loves in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Due to the wide variety of items and characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, there’s a good chance it’s loved by someone. Frankly, I’d think twice before you decide to sell an item at Van’s.

VillagerFavorite Gifts
BaddochCoins, Fish, Fossils, Gemstones
CarterEggs, Milk, Salads, Sashimi
CeciliaAnimal Products, Flowers, Eggs, Veggies
CharlieFlowers, Fish
ChrisFlowers, Fruits, Milk
ColeMilk, Gemstones
DarylCoins, Eggs, Fish, Fossils
FloraEggs, Milk, Soup, Veggies
GarrettEggs, Milk, Sashimi
GaryClay Figures, Coins, Fish, Meals
GavinCoins, Eggs, Fish, Gemstones
GordyFlowers, Eggs, Meals, Veggies
GustafaFlowers, Curry, Meals, Ore
HughGemstones, Meals, Milk
KateFlowers, Coins, Eggs, Ore
LouFruits, Milk, Veggies
LuminaFlowers, Eggs, Gemstones, Meals
MatthewAnimal Products, S and A-grade Crops, Meals
MollyFlowers, Coins, Curry
MukumukuFlowers, Eggs, Fish, Veggies
NamiClay Figures, Soup, Trick Blue Flower
NinaFish, Flowers
PuiMeals (except fish), Milk
RockFossils, Meals, Mist Moon Flowers, Toy Flowers
RomanaFlowers, Clay Figures, Gemstones, Milk
SanFlowers, Eggs, Milk, Meals
SebastianFlowers, Coins, Fish, Gemstones
SullyEggs, Milk, Sashimi, Veggies
TakakuraEggs, Meals, Milk
TeiFlowers, Coins, Gemstones, Meals
VanCoins, Eggs, Gemstones, Veggies
VestaFlowers, Curry, Milk, Veggies
How to Gift Items

If you’ve never gifted items before, it’s simple. All you do is equip the item and speak to the desired character. It won’t happen instantaneously, giving you a chance to cancel the exchange if you happen to make a mistake.

You’re not only being a good neighbor by gifting items you don’t need, but it’s a surefire way to romance characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It wouldn’t hurt to spend a little extra time mining or even fishing for a few leftovers to hand out!

