Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Gift Guide: All Items to Give Every Character

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life features so many little personalities, each with their own strange quirks, likes and dislikes. You get to know the villagers of Forgotten Valley like they’re your own extended family. However, with the right gifts, many of them can end up being more than just a buddy.

What Every Villager Loves in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Due to the wide variety of items and characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, there’s a good chance it’s loved by someone. Frankly, I’d think twice before you decide to sell an item at Van’s.

Villager Favorite Gifts Baddoch Coins, Fish, Fossils, Gemstones Carter Eggs, Milk, Salads, Sashimi Cecilia Animal Products, Flowers, Eggs, Veggies Charlie Flowers, Fish Chris Flowers, Fruits, Milk Cole Milk, Gemstones Daryl Coins, Eggs, Fish, Fossils Flora Eggs, Milk, Soup, Veggies Garrett Eggs, Milk, Sashimi Gary Clay Figures, Coins, Fish, Meals Gavin Coins, Eggs, Fish, Gemstones Gordy Flowers, Eggs, Meals, Veggies Gustafa Flowers, Curry, Meals, Ore Hugh Gemstones, Meals, Milk Kate Flowers, Coins, Eggs, Ore Lou Fruits, Milk, Veggies Lumina Flowers, Eggs, Gemstones, Meals Matthew Animal Products, S and A-grade Crops, Meals Molly Flowers, Coins, Curry Mukumuku Flowers, Eggs, Fish, Veggies Nami Clay Figures, Soup, Trick Blue Flower Nina Fish, Flowers Pui Meals (except fish), Milk Rock Fossils, Meals, Mist Moon Flowers, Toy Flowers Romana Flowers, Clay Figures, Gemstones, Milk San Flowers, Eggs, Milk, Meals Sebastian Flowers, Coins, Fish, Gemstones Sully Eggs, Milk, Sashimi, Veggies Takakura Eggs, Meals, Milk Tei Flowers, Coins, Gemstones, Meals Van Coins, Eggs, Gemstones, Veggies Vesta Flowers, Curry, Milk, Veggies

How to Gift Items

If you’ve never gifted items before, it’s simple. All you do is equip the item and speak to the desired character. It won’t happen instantaneously, giving you a chance to cancel the exchange if you happen to make a mistake.

You’re not only being a good neighbor by gifting items you don’t need, but it’s a surefire way to romance characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It wouldn’t hurt to spend a little extra time mining or even fishing for a few leftovers to hand out!

