Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Fishing Guide: How to Get Fishing Rod, All Fish & Sizes

Fishing in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life might not be the most lucrative pastime you can focus on in the game, but if you’re looking for a way to pass those rainy days where your crops don’t need watering, there are worse activities you can do. Here, we’ll run you through how to get the fishing rod, all fish and where to catch them, the different sizes they can come in, and how you know where a ‘lucky’ fishing spot is each and every day!

Unlocking the Fishing Rod in SoS: A Wonderful Life

The Fishing Rod can be purchased from Van for 500 Coins. Van is a traveling merchant that visits Forgotten Valley (your town) twice each month. The first time he’ll visit will be on the third day of Spring in Year 1.

While 500 coins may sound like a lot to get in the first three days of A Wonderful Life, you can easily rack this up by simply selling the milk from the cow Takakura gives you to get you started in your farming life. We also found picking the various flowers around town and then selling them to Van when he arrives in town on Day 3 was an easy way to rack up a few hundred Coins. The same method works for going to the mine, digging all day and selling items from here to Van, too.

Can You Upgrade the Fishing Rod?

Unfortunately, not, no. Unlike the other tools you’ll use for farming like your hoe, sickle and watering can, the fishing rod cannot be upgraded. You’ll be stuck with the one you purchase from Van at the very beginning of the game for the entirety of your time in Forgotten Valley.

Fishing in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To go fishing, select the Fishing Rod from your inventory and then press the Use button. This is Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch.

Once your character has cast their line, you need to wait for a shadow of a fish to approach your float. They’ll bite a few times before the float disappears. When the float goes under the water and an exclamation mark appears, press the Use button again to reel the fish in.

Be careful not to press the Use button too soon as the fish is nibbling the line, otherwise you won’t catch it and you’ll need to try again.

All Fish You Can Catch in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Bucketmouth Bass – Found in Turtle Pond north of the beach.

– Found in Turtle Pond north of the beach. Masu – Found in the river next to your farm.

– Found in the river next to your farm. Wakasagi – Found in The Goddess Pond by the elf’s house in the tree.

– Found in The Goddess Pond by the elf’s house in the tree. Scad – Caught by heading to the beach and fishing in the sea.

How to Get Bigger Fish in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Each of the different types of fish you can catch in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life can come in three different sizes – Li’l, Large and Huge. For the most part, this is random whenever you cast your line out. However, as you’re exploring your town, keep an eye out for different animals nearby the different ponds and rivers, as this indicates that you’ll be ‘luckier’ when fishing here.

In the original version of the game, this meant that you’d be more likely to catch rarer, more valuable types of fish from that location. In our experience in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, these animals indicate that you’ve got a better chance of catching ‘Huge’ variants of each fish, which can be sold for more.

The animals to keep an eye out for are:

Turtle : By Turtle Pond north of the beach.

: By Turtle Pond north of the beach. Yeti : By the Goddess Pond.

: By the Goddess Pond. Chihuahua: By the dig site.

As we find other animals lurking around the different areas of Forgotten Valley, we’ll update this section of the post.

