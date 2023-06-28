What’s in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium Edition (& Is it Worth It?)

Image Source: Marvelous Inc.

The latest remake of Story of Seasons features two editions: Standard and Premium, across various platforms. But if you aren’t sure which version to get, we’ll show you what’s included in the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium edition. We’ll also explain whether or not this exclusive is worth the buy to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium Edition, Explained

According to the XSeed Games store (the game’s publisher), Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium edition includes a large cloth poster featuring the artwork of the cast, a goat pocket plushie, and a custom box. While the Standard edition costs $49.99, this exclusive goes for $59.99, a typical game price.

Multiple sites like Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart have provided photos of the A Wonderful Life Premium edition, showcasing the entire package.

As for the platforms, the game is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, PC users can only purchase the Standard version, as Premium is omitted.

Is Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium Edition Worth It?

If you are a fan of the Story of Seasons series or enjoy collecting merchandise, it’s an excellent idea to buy the Premium edition, especially with the adorable goat plushie. Players can also consider the fact that there’s only a 10-dollar difference between the two editions, so it may be worth it even if they are a newcomer to the series.

Nonetheless, it’s up to you to decide if it is worth it, and it’s completely fine to go with the Standard edition regardless.

Now that you know about all the contents of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium edition, you can dive into our Fishing guide to prepare for your journey. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

