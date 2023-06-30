Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life: How to Romance & Marry All Characters

Image Source: Marvelous Inc.

Even though you’ll be spending most of your time growing crops, raising animals, and building your very own farmstead in Marvelous Inc’s latest agricultural sim, you’ll also get an opportunity to woo the dapper locals. Indeed, love is in the air, and romance is definitely on the cards! So, for those wondering how to romance and marry all characters in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life, here are all the deets so you can plan ahead for the big day. Let’s get into it!

How to Romance and Marry All Characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

First things first, there are eight potential marriage candidates for you to choose from, and each one has their own favorite gifts that you’ll need to give them to help raise their affection for you. You can only give each bachelor or bachelorette one gift per in-game day.

Additionally, talking to the would-be spouse every day helps a lot, too. If you’re not interested in marrying any of the candidates, we have some bad news.

Basically, if you want to play and beat this modern reimagining of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, you’re going to need to marry one of the contenders for your heart on offer, as it’s impossible to complete Chapter 1 without walking down the aisle with someone.

With that out of the way, here are the perfect gifts for each prospective marriage candidate:

Molly

Location: Can be found in Bluebird Cafe.

Diary Location: The flowerpot in the Bluebird Cafe.

Favorite Gifts:

Flowers (ideally Toy Flower or Goddess Drop Flower)

Egg Soup

Milk

Milky Soup

Coin, Silver Coin

Gold Coin

Large Spotted Char

Curry

Tataaro

Stir-fry

Fried Tataaro

Crispy Tarte

Starry Sky Pie

Irogo no mi

Golden Wool

Gekkou Seki

Chitose Stone

Moonlight Ore

Cecilia

Location: Can be found working on Vesta’s Farm.

Diary Location: On her desk next to her bed upstairs in Vesta’s house.

Favorite Gifts:

Flowers (any)

Crop (any)

Gekko Seki

Sashimi

Meuniere Set

Nizaka Gozen

Strawberry Cake

Mushroom Gratin

Mushroom Curry

Milk Soup, Sushi

Hitogata Haniwa

Horse Doll

Nami

Location: Can be found around the Lei-Over Inn or at the Beach.

Diary Location: On the desk in her room in the Inn.

Favorite Gifts:

All Fossils

Milky Soup

Clay Figurine

Trick Blue Flower

Egg Soup

Lumina

Location: You’ll likely find her in the Courtyard, Mansion, or Twins’ House.

Diary Location: On the table in her bedroom.

Favorite Gifts:

Flowers

Moonlight Ores

Egg

Gustafa

Location: Can be found in or around his tent or by the Forest.

Diary Location: In his Yurt, on the sofa.

Favorite Gifts:

Milk

Milk Soup

Egg Soup

Crop (but not Tomato!)

Flower

Moonlight Ore

Matthew

Location: Can be found in Vesta’s Farm or by the River.

Diary Location: Right side of the ground floor in Vesta’s house on a table.

Favorite Gifts:

Crop

Egg

Egg Soup

Milk

Rock

Location: Can be found at his parents’ Inn.

Diary Location: In his room on his desk in his parents’ Inn.

Favorite Gifts:

Fodder

Toy Flower

Mist Moon Flower

Egg Soup

Milky Soup

Coin

Gordy

Location: You’ll meet Gordy quite early on your adventure at his Trailer, but you’ll have to wait until he leaves and goes outside before you can give him any gifts.

Diary Location: On the sofa in his house.

Favorite Gifts:

Egg

Egg Soup

Flower

Milk

Milk Soup

Crop

How to Check Affection Level

Players can check the Affection Level of any potential romance options by pressing Triangle on PS5/ or Y on Xbox and toggling over to the Sprite’s face icon in the top right (as highlighted below).

Image Source: Marvelous Inc. via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can find their Diary, which is located in wherever they’re staying in, but in different places depending on the character. We’ve noted the specific Diary locations for each romance option above.

Image Source: Marvelous Inc. via Twinfinite

When you read a character’s diary, the game will give you some insight into how they feel about you. Essentially, as you improve Affection level, the heart in the image above will first turn from Green to Red, and then, as you improve it further, you’ll earn even more hearts.

How Do You Propose to Your Marriage Candidate?

Essentially, confessing to a bachelor or bachelorette is the game’s way of proposing. Specifically, at the end of of the first day of Summer, the Sprites will gift you with a Blue Feather in the blue box nearby your house.

With this, you can propose to any character as long as they have 8 Hearts of Affection. Soon after, you’ll be hearing those wedding bells!

Image Source: Marvelous Inc. via Twinfinite

Can You Have Children?

Yes, following the cutscene with you tying the knot with your other half, you’ll begin Year 2 with your very own whippersnapper. If you’re in a same-sex marriage, you’ll still have a child of your own.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to romance and marry all characters in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life. For more, here’s our Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life review and our fishing guide. As always, before you go, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below.

