Starseed: Asnia Trigger Tier List (2024-11-11)

Looking for the Starseed: Asnia Trigger tier list? Letting you take control of a range of AI anime girls to take on the foes of the Redshift, some of the dozens of units you can use are better than others. Luckily, this quick and easy list will tell you which Starseed: Asnia Trigger characters are best.

Starseed: Asnia Trigger Characters Tier List

Ranked from S to D-tier, the full tier list of Starseed: Asnia Trigger characters are listed below:

Ranking Character Name S Elina, Eradica, Itus, Kaito Aile, Rayhou, Sia, Yuna A Ambrosia, Erica, Eulygia, Freyja, Hallona, iD, Lilian, Leila Patricia, Shale B Airen, Angelica, Belita, Fei, Mea, Serapulsar, Snowfrill, Taina C Archphase, Crimson, Daria, Eiko, Hellen, Ino, Isabella, Iras, Perrel, Renas, Valencia D Arcels, Belebeta, Melissa,

Including Sia, Elina, and Eradica, the S-tier is the rank for the best Starseed: Asia Trigger characters based on their crowd-sweeping abilities to deal with lots of enemies in a shorter amount of time.

As you get down the ranks, you’ll find characters who are progressively more redundant to those at the top. Characters like Crimson or Hellen may still have some use in certain situations, but there are other units who could replicate their strengths far better.

How to Reroll in Starseed: Asnia Trigger & Is It Worth It?

To reroll in Starseed: Asnia Trigger, you need to access the menu and select “Settings”. Next, click on “Account”. Select the “Tap to Go Now” button next to “Delete Account”.

Afterwards, start the game again. You’ll be able to roll for another guaranteed SSR character. However, we wouldn’t really recommend going through the reroll process in Starseed: Asnia Trigger, as the requirement to get through a large number of stages and tutorials before you can even reroll doesn’t really make the effort worth it.

However, if there is an SR unit that you really want right away, by all means, go for it. You just might need to invest a couple of nights playing to pull it off.

