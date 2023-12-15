Stardew Valley Red Cabbage: Where to Get & How to Use

Whether you’re trying to complete the community center or simply be a well-rounded farmer in Stardew Valley, you’ll have to harvest plenty of different crops.

One of the most colorful of these is the Red Cabbage, but you can’t grow them all the time. Here’s where you can get red cabbage in Stardew and what to do with it.

How to Get Red Cabbage in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to get your hands on some red cabbage, you’ll have to grow it from seeds, however there is a catch. While you can only buy the seeds in the Summer, you can only get them after the Summer of year two. This makes it so that you’re actually not able to complete the community center in the first year just by farming, but it lets you plan ahead for the next year.

You can only get a red cabbage in the first year if you go into the Skull Cave or go to the traveling cart, but that’s not going to be a guaranteed method. You can only get the seeds from the traveling cart in year one if you enable the “Guarantee Year 1 Completable” setting, so it might just be easier to wait until your second year.

Once you’ve bought some, you can plant it in the ground where it grows without a trellis and can be fertilized and watered the same as any crop. After they’ve been planted, it’ll take them nine days until they grow into maturity when you can then harvest them. Unlike some crops, you’ll only get a single red cabbage per plant, and you’ll have to replant them after harvesting them.

How to Use Red Cabbage in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your hands on some red cabbage, there are a couple of different things you can do with it. You can use it in the Dye Bundle for the community center, along with a red mushroom, sea urchin, sunflower, duck feather and aquamarine. Also given that it’s used for the dye bundle, it makes sense that you can use it in the dye pot to make a purple dye.

You can sell the red cabbage for a base price of 260 gold, but you can also use it to make wine or you can pickle it, each giving you almost double the standard sell price. The seeds cost 100 gold each, so you can turn a nice profit off of them when purchased from Pierre. If you feel like using it in a recipe, you’ll need some for cole slaw, fish tacos and a red plate, and you can’t make those recipes without it.

Other than that, it doesn’t make for a great gift just on it’s own, but someone might ask you for a red cabbage on the help wanted board after the summer of your second year. You can use it in the sewing machine to make a tank top, but that’s pretty much the extent of its uses.

That’s all there is to getting and using red cabbage in Stardew Valley. Although it might not be the tastiest, you just can’t go wrong using it in a recipe. For more Stardew Guides like where to catch a tilapia or how to use a daffodil, be sure to check back here.