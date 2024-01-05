Stardew Valley Pike: Where to Catch & How to Use

While there are plenty of fish in the sea, Stardew Valley’s rivers and lakes have a wide variety of freshwater fish for you to catch and sell, but the Pike is one that isn’t around all year. Here’s how to catch a Pike in Stardew Valley and what to do with them.

Where to Catch Pike in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to complete your Stardew fishing collection with a Pike, you’re only going to be able to do so for about half the year. They’re only available to be caught in the Summer and Winter, but luckily it can be in any weather so as long as it’s the right season, you should be able to catch one from sun up to sun down.

The Pike is considered a River Fish in Stardew Valley, so that’s going to be the main place you’ve got to go to find one, along with the big pond in the forest. If you’re living on the Forest Farm you can get one from your farm’s pond, or you can get one from any body of water on the Riverland farm.

How to Use Pike in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you have a Pike in your possession, it’s not going to do you any good from in your inventory. It’s also not going to do you much good as a gift, as none of the villagers (not even Willy) will feel any better than neutral regarding the fish, so it’s best to keep them to yourself.

Even though it is a river fish, it’s not used in any of the bundles in the Community Center‘s fish tank, so you don’t need to worry about catching one of you’re trying to complete the restoration. During the Summer or Winter however, Willy or Demetrius might post a listing that asks for up to four Pike, which you’ll be able to keep once it’s done.

Other than that, you’re able to use the Pike in recipes where you’re allowed to use any fish, being Sashimi, Maki Rolls and Quality Fertilizer. It’ll serve as a yellow dye in the dye pots, and you can use it in the Sewing Machine to make a fishing shirt.

There’s not much else to know regarding how to catch a Pike in Stardew Valley and what to do with them. If you want to check out more Stardew Guides like where to find a sweet pea or how to feed animals, be sure to stick around.