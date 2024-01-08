Stardew Valley: How to Befriend Mayor Lewis (Likes & Dislikes)

In Stardew Valley, Lewis is Pelican Town’s very own mayor, with plenty of personality. He’s clearly got a thing going on in secret with Marnie, so don’t even think about marrying him. However, you are still able to get pretty close, so here’s how to befriend Mayor Lewis in Stardew Valley.

How to Befriend Lewis in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re trying to become friends with Mayor Lewis, the main things you have to make sure you’re doing are talking to him regularly – every day – and giving him gifts. As you do this, he’ll continue to warm up to you as more than just another face in Pelican Town, but don’t expect to get too cuddly with him, he’s got a behind the scenes fling going on with Marnie and he’s a loyal man.

When you reach three hearts of friendship with Mayor Lewis, he’ll simply send you a recipe in the mail for Spaghetti, which gives you 75 energy and 33 health. Nothing you do here will make any difference for you, but the next heart event will be much more impactful.

When you reach six hearts with Lewis, you’ll only get a cutscene if you’ve also already got six hearts with Marnie. If you do, when you enter the town between 7pm and 11pm on a sunny day, you’ll get a scene where Lewis and Marnie discuss taking their relationship public, but conclude to keep it a secret.

When they see you, they’ll ask if you heard what they said, and if you tell them that you’ll keep their secret, you’ll gain 50 friendship points with Lewis. However, if you tell them that you’ll take it public, you’ll lose 100. If you want to befriend Lewis, the wise choice would be to keep the secret just between you three.

Similar to his three-heart event, when you reach seven hearts of friendship with Lewis, he’ll send you another recipe in the mail, but this time for Eggplant Parmesan. You can make it with one eggplant and one tomato, and it’ll give you 175 energy and 78 health when you eat it.

Best Gifts for Mayor Lewis in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

One very important thing to know is that Lewis’ birthday is on Spring 7, so if you’re going to be giving him gifts, that’s going to be the day to remember. Compared to any other day of the year, it’ll have multiply the friendship points you get by eight, so it makes a difference to Lewis if you remember his birthday.

The best gifts to give Mayor Lewis in Stardew are a Hot Pepper, Glazed Yams or Green Tea, along with the Autumn’s Bounty and Vegetable Medley – all of which he loves. These will give you the greatest amount of friendship points, but you can also give him Blueberries, Cactus Fruit and Coconuts which he’ll still like.

Mayor Lewis will also be happy with any artisan goods, cooked recipes, flowers, gems, tree fruits, vegetables and foraged minerals you’ve got. He’s not a hard man to please, but he doesn’t feel any type of way about eggs or fruit – outside of the blueberries, hot peppers, coconuts or cactus fruit that he likes or loves.

Worst Gifts for Mayor Lewis in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Although there’s plenty that Lewis likes, there are also a plethora of things that he’s not so much of a fan of. Anything that’s universally disliked or hated will result in a negative reaction, just the same as it would any other villager in town. However, there are a couple things that he dislikes that not everyone feels the same about.

We might be able to assume that he’s lactose intolerant because he dislikes all kinds of milk, but he also doesn’t like Salmonberries or Wild Horseradishes. He won’t openly tell you that he dislikes it, but he’ll try to remain optimistic saying that it’s the thought that counts.

When it comes down to things he hates, the main things to look out for are Holly and Quartz. Along with everyone else, he’d hate it if you gave him trash, fossils or monster loot, so it’s best to just not try and give those to anyone at all.

Those are all the details regarding what are the best gifts to give Mayor Lewis in Stardew Valley and how to befriend him. If you’re looking for more Stardew Guides, check out our other guides like where to catch a Pike or how to feed animals.