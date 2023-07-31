What Does Marnie Like in Stardew Valley? Favorite Gifts & Friendship Guide

Among the activities to do in Stardew Valley, one of the more unique ones is developing friendships with the various NPCs of Pelican Town. Getting yourself well-acquainted with those in town can help unlock special quests and cutscenes, as well as receiving useful gifts in the mail. Marnie is an especially good friend to have, given the resources she sells, and if you’re wondering how to gain more friendship points with her, here is our handy friendship guide of what Marnie likes in Stardew Valley, including her favorite gifts.

Who is Marnie in Stardew Valley

Marnie is one of the friendliest and most important villager NPCs in Pelican Town to befriend, as she runs her shop aptly called Marnie’s Ranch, just south of the player’s Farm in the northeast corner of Cindersap Forest.

She also lives in her home there connected to her shop with her niece Jas and nephew Shane. While a strong friendship with her can be developed, Marnie is NOT one of the twelve NPCs who can be married, as it’s confirmed later in the game that she is in a relationship with Mayor Lewis.

Her shop is technically open 7 days a week, but Marnie will be absent from the counter every Monday and Tuesday, as she’ll go to visit Pierre’s General Store and participate in a workout class with fellow villagers. Otherwise, her wares are available from 9am-4pm, and they include livestock animals and supplies needed to help care for them.

What to Gift to Marnie in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to help build friendships in the game, as well as romantic relationships, offering gifts is one of the key elements to building up those precious heart points. Every NPC in Pelican Town has their own likes and dislikes that apply to potential gifts, and of course you don’t want to offer someone something that they don’t like.

You can give Marnie up to two gifts per week, along with an extra one on her birthday, which is on the 18th day of Fall.

Marnie particularly likes certain cooked dishes along with a few various items gathered from livestock and other areas. She also enjoys the “universally loved/liked” items, which we’ve included below.

Items Marnie Loves/Likes

Item Description Source Ingredients Diamond A rare and valuable gem. Mining None Farmer’s Lunch This’ll keep you going. Cooking 1 x Omelet, 1 x Parsnip Pink Cake There’s little heart candles on top. Cooking 1 x Melon, 1 x Wheat Flour, 1 x Sugar, 1 x Egg Pumpkin Pie Silky pumpkin creme in flaky crust Cooking 1 x Pumpkin, 1 x Wheat Flour, 1 x Milk, 1 x Sugar Golden Pumpkin (Universal Love) It’s valuable but has no other purpose. Spirit’s Eve event, Artifact Trove None Magic Rock Candy (Universal Love) A rare and powerful candy infused with the essence of the prismatic shard. Museum Reward (90 items donated), Desert Trader for 3 x Prismatic Shards None Pearl (Universal Love) A rare treasure from the sea. Night Market (Mermaid Boat puzzle), Artifact Trove None Prismatic Shard (Universal Love) A very rare and powerful substance with unknown origins. Mining (Skull Cavern or Quarry), Fishing Treasure, Monster Drop, Omni Geodes None Rabbit’s Foot (Universal Love) Some say it’s lucky. Dropped from Rabbit livestock, Traveling Cart None Quartz (Like) A clear crystal commonly found in caves and mines. Mining (The Mines, Quarry, Skull Cave), also dropped by Stone Golems None All Eggs (except Void Egg) (Like) N/A Dropped from Chickens or Ducks None All Milk (Like) N/A Dropped from Cows or Goats None

Also, upon unlocking the Movie Theater after completing all the Community Center bundles, you can invite guests to watch films with you, including Marnie. These are the films she loves/likes most:

The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch

It Howls in the Rain

Journey of the Prairie King: The Motion Picture

Mysterium

Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World

The Brave Little Sapling

The Zuzu City Express

Wumbus

From the Concession Stand at the Movie Theater, she also enjoys Ice Cream Sandwiches and Stardrop Sorbet.

That concludes our guide for what Marnie likes in Stardew Valley, and how to develop a friendship with her. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know which character in the game you enjoyed befriending the most.