Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Difficulty Settings, Explained

The Jedi Order has always been known for its rankings, from the inexperienced Padawans to the mighty Masters of the Force. Respawn’s latest installment, Jedi: Survivor, also utilizes this system regarding its various difficulty modes. So, if you want to understand this aspect before jumping in, here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor difficulty settings.

What Are the Difficulty Settings in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

When players begin a new game, they can select the following difficulty settings in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

Difficulty Description Story Mode Focuses on the story with minimal combat challenges. Maximizes Parry Timing and lowers Incoming Damage and Enemy Aggression. Jedi Padawan Useful for those new to melee action games who desire a forgiving combat challenge. The mode also features a relatively high level in Parry Timing but can be slightly tricky in enemy attacks and health. Jedi Knight A balanced mode for players who enjoy adventure and combat. Jedi Master Designed for players who want a challenge in combat with less Parry Timing and more Incoming Damage and Enemy Aggression rates. Jedi Grand Master The ultimate challenge with the highest levels of Incoming Damage and Enemy Aggression, as well as the lowest amount of Parry Timing.

Jedi: Survivor’s difficulty settings focus on three levels: Parry Timing, Incoming Damage, and Enemy Aggression. While Story Mode makes parrying easier, Jedi Master showcases a more advanced version that requires precision.

As for the Incoming Damage section, this aspect centers around the damage Cal can take. For instance, players can be taken down much faster with enemy projectiles/attacks in Jedi Grand Master, differing from the more accessible gameplay style of the Padawan settings. The intensity of battle will also vary on Enemy Aggression, whether it be a horde of adversaries or a smaller amount in numbers.

Players can change the game’s difficulty at any time through the settings in the ‘Gameplay’ section. Therefore, if you want to decrease or increase the challenge of Jedi: Survivor, you are free to do so throughout your galactic journey.

That does it for our explanation of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s difficulty settings. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all perks.

