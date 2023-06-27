Are There Stands Unleashed Codes? Answered

Image Source: Roblox

While there are plenty of games on Roblox that model themselves after the supernatural adventure of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Studios Unleashed’s latest anime RPG is undoubtedly one of the more popular and promising of the bunch. Explore, upgrade, and battle as you go toe to toe with other NPCs and players across a number of distinct locales. If you’re here, chances are you’re in pursuit of the latest Stands Unleashed codes to help give you the upper hand. Well, unfortunately, at the time of writing, there are no Stands Unleashed codes available at the moment.

Why Are There No Working Stands Unleashed Codes?

Right now, there are no active, valid codes in the game. There is, however, a codes redemption system in Stands Unleashed, so it looks like the developer may be in the process of adding working codes in the future. Keep checking back here, as we’ll update this guide with the latest codes as soon as they go live.

What Would the Codes Reward?

For the time being, details about specific codes remain scarce. However, when codes do inevitably arrive, they’ll likely reward players with the following items or boosts:

Money

New Stands

Rokakaka Fruit

x2 Item Spawn Rate Boosts

How to Redeem Codes

Even though there are currently no codes in the game, there is a codes redemption system in-place. Therefore, we’ll show you how to redeem codes in Stands Unleashed down below. Let’s dive in!

First of all, launch Stands Unleashed on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the bottom right side of your screen (it’s the square icon with three horizontal lines in the middle).

Then, click on the ‘Settings’ button.

After that, in the text box provided, input a code.

Lastly, hit the black ‘Redeem Code’ button and the items or boosts will be added to your account.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And, what do you know. That concludes our guide on the latest Stands Unleashed codes. For more, here are the newest codes for Project Slayers and Dragon Blox. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our related coverage down below before you go.

