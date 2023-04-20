Stands Awakening Trello: Link & How to Use

Image Source: Roblox

Roblox is a veritable goldmine overflowing with anime-inspired games, and Stands Awakening is an up-and-coming one that’s loosely based on the award-winning JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series. While the title is currently in beta, it’s still one of the most sought-after experiences on the platform. But whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a freshly-plucked greenhorn, you may be wondering what the Stands Awakening Trello link is and how to use it. That’s where we come in. Worry not as we’ll explain all down below. Let’s go!

How to Use the Stands Awakening Trello Link

Simply click on the button below to access the Stands Awakening Trello board:

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

First off, for those wondering what a Trello board is, it’s essentially a handy organisational tool where you can create boards, cards and lists. These can then be arranged and sorted into their own categories so you can sift through lots of information really quickly.

Specifically, the Stands Awakening Trello board offers players the opportunity to dive into lots of useful information, like Value Tier Lists, Items, NPCs, Abilities, Shiny Stands, Special Stands, Map locations, and much more.

What makes the Stands Awakening Trello board special is that it’s constantly updated by the developer so you’ll always have access to the most up-to-date information. To access it, all you need to do is click on the specific cards and this will bring up the information you’ll need, much akin to exploring a website.

Finally, another cool thing about the Stands Awakening Trello board is that you can also access the developer’s Discord group, which is another place where you can discover lots of cool tips and tricks on the game. You’ll find the Stands Awakening Discord in the top-left side of the Trello board.

And with that, we’ve come to the end of our guide on what the Stands Awakening Trello link is and how to use it. For more on Roblox, here’s the Peroxide Trello link. Or perhaps take a gander at the links below.

