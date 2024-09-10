How to Get Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 has a plethora of systems for you to explore and can get fairly overwhelming at times. If you’re looking to maximize your weapons’ efficiency, it’s integral for you to learn how to use the Mastery Points system. We’ll go over how to get Mastery Points and how to use them in Space Marine 2.

Mastery Points in Space Marine 2 Explained

Maxing Out Weapon Level

Mastery Points are earned by maxing out the XP for weapons. Weapon XP is earned by using the weapon you want to level in Operation Missions. Weapon Upgrades are unlocked by making Purchases in Armory Data and Requisition.

How to Tell When a Weapon is Maxed Out

Once you have earned enough XP for a weapon, it will be Mastered. You can tell that a weapon is Mastered by looking for a gear icon at the lower right side of the weapon page. Keep in mind that Mastery is unique per weapon and can not be transferred to other weapons.

How to Use Mastery Weapons

Using Mastery Points you can gain access to Weapon Perks. These are upgrades to a certain style of play on the weapon. These perks are unlocked based on a tiered tree system, and you need to follow the specific path for upgrades to get them as the number of Mastery Points per weapon is limited. It also depends on the Tier of the specific weapon in question, as the perk upgrades for different tiers remain locked until you upgrade the weapon’s tier. Upgrades to the Tier can be made through Armory Data. These tiers range from Standard, Master Crafted, Artificer, and Relic.

Since the maximum number of Mastery Points that can be earned is the same as the number of upgrades, you can not unlock all the perks of a weapon at the same time. However, you are free to reset perks and respec into other perks for a change.

This covers everything you need to know about Mastery Points and their usage in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2. For more tips and tricks tied to the game, we have guides on all the weapons you can use as well as how to emote and give orders.

