Skull & Bones Beta Release Time Countdown and How to Get Access

Ubisoft’s pirate game, Skull & Bones, is nearly here! These words brought me back to the time when I was sailing as Edward Kenway. The open beta period starts soon, so here is our guide on the release time and how to get access to Skull & Bones open beta.

Skull & Bones Beta Release Time

Image Source: Ubisoft

The release date for the Skull & Bones open beta is 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on February 7, 2024, and 2 AM GMT on February 8. Ubisoft gives open beta access until February 11.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 3 : 1 7 : 2 1

The full game release is scheduled for February 16, with early access from February 13. Early access is available only for players who buy the Premium Edition of Skull & Bones.

The first Ubisoft pirate game since Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was planned to be an expansion of this famous game from the AC franchise. Development started back in 2013, but four years later in 2017, Ubisoft decided to develop Skull & Bones as a separate game.

If you decide to play the Skull & Bones open beta and later buy the game, don’t worry about losing progress. Your campaign progress and unlocked rewards are safe. But keep in mind that Infamy Points earned after Infamy Brigand won’t stay around after the full release.

How to Get Access to Skull & Bones Beta

The Skull & Bones open beta is available to play for free on PC, PS5, and Xbox. For PC gamers, the game is not available on Steam, but is on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

For all the players who want to test the game immediately, it’s recommended to preload the open beta to make sure you’ll get access without any interruptions.

How to Preload Skull & Bones Beta on PC

Go to Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store

Go to the tab with free games

After the preload goes live, you can download and install Skull & Bones on your PC

How to Preload Skull & Bones Beta on PlayStation and Xbox

Go to the PS or Xbox Store

In the search bar, type “Skull & Bones”

After the preload goes live, you will see the option to download and install the game

Skull & Bones Beta Content

Ubisoft also announced that a lot of content will be available in the demo version. Players will be able to reach Infamy Brigand (Tier 6 Rank 1), and after that explore the in-game map. Here is the list of content in the Skull & Bones beta.

Events:

Sea monsters

Merchant convoys

Ghost ships

Elite warships

Rewards:

Basilisk 1 Culverin weapon

Sign Language Emote

Cookie The Remur Pet

Ship cosmetics

That’s all you need to know about the release time of the Skull & Bones open beta and how to get access to it. The waiting time is almost over. Sharpen your swords, put on your eyepatch, and get ready for the pirate life!