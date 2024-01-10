At the start (and sometimes the end) of every Fortnite season, there’s a cinematic that automatically plays. These are normally really well done, with superb animations and stunning visions bringing the vibrant world of Fortnite to life. But what if you simply don’t care about the story and just want to get playing the game? Here’s how to skip Fortnite cinematics.

How to Skip Cinematics in Fortnite

To skip the cinematic cutscenes in Fortnite, all you need to do is press and hold the following buttons:

PS4/ PS4: X

Xbox One/ Series X|S: A

Nintendo Switch: B

PC: Enter

Keep these held down and you’ll see a little button prompt appear in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Once the circle around this has filled, you’ll the cinematic will end and be skipped so you can dive right into the action.

Skip Cinematics Not Working?

Some players over on the game’s subreddit have noted how the cinematics cannot be skipped unless the Battle Pass is purchased. They reported that once the Battle Pass was bought, the cinematics could then be skipped, and didn’t continue to play every time they loaded Fortnite up.

That being said, this doesn’t appear to be an issue in the latest season and chapter. However, if you are having issues, you may want to give this a try if you were planning on buying the Battle Pass this season anyway.

If you’re still having trouble on PC specifically, try these steps:

Open Apps and Features on your PC. Click on Optional Features, and select Add Feature. Select Media Features and install it. From your Start menu, type “Turn Windows features on and off”. Click Legacy Components, then select DirectPlay and confirm your selection. Reboot your PC and start Fortnite.

This should allow you to skip Fortnite cinematics as per normal.

That’s everything you need to know on how to skip Fortnite cinematics. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including info on LEGO Fortnite’s next update, server status, and bot lobbies.