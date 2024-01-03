When Is the Next LEGO Fortnite Update? Answered

LEGO Fortnite took the world by storm when it released at the tail-end of 2023, and it looks like Epic Games is committed to making this a permanent mode. The only question is, when is LEGO Fortnite getting its next big update? Here’s what we know so far.

At the time of writing, there’s no set date for LEGO Fortnite’s next major content update. Unlike most other established live-service games that have settled into a generally fixed schedule for content drops, there’s nothing like that for LEGO Fortnite just yet.

That being said, when the mode launched in 2023, Epic Games was quick to reassure fans that they were planning more content updates for the mode in 2024, and that the first update would come early in the year. 2024 has only just begun, so we should hopefully hear more in the coming weeks.

We’ll be updating this article as more info comes along, but in the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to keep tabs on the game’s Twitter page for updates as well.

Prior to this, Epic Games has pushed out a few small updates to LEGO Fortnite, though they’re mostly to fix glitches and bugs, such as the repair and dupe glitches that players were exploiting to get ahead in the game. Hopefully we’ll see more biomes and creatures in future patches, along with fixes and quality-of-life improvements that fans have been asking for, such as the ability to repair tools properly and more villager slots across an entire world.

In the meantime, players can still enjoy the game and switch things up by experimenting with different seeds and the difficulty sliders to see how far they can push themselves.

That’s all you need to know about LEGO Fortnite’s update schedule for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.