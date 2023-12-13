Can You Repair Tools in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

LEGO Fortnite allows you to explore a vast open-world as you craft tools to mine for various resources, but there are limitations if you’re playing in survival mode. If you’re wondering whether you can repair tools in LEGO Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

How to Repair Tool Durability in LEGO Fortnite

At the time of writing, there is no way to restore durability and repair your tools in LEGO Fortnite. Once they break, they break, and you’ll need to craft a new one if you want to continue scavenging. This can be a hassle, especially since most tools can only be crafted at the crafting bench back at your camp, so you’ll need to be mindful of their durability before heading out on an expedition.

In addition to that, the durability meters on your tools generally do feel pretty short, so you’ll always need to make sure you have enough materials on hand to craft new ones in a pinch.

What Happened to the Durability Glitch

Prior to this, there was a glitch that allowed players to use chests to restore the durability on their tools. You could do this by putting broken tools and weapons into a chest, break the chest with your hand or another pickaxe, then pick up the tools and weapons inside to find that the durability has been restored to 99%.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, because this was an exploitable glitch, Epic Games has since patched it out, and it no longer works in LEGO Fortnite.

Durability is a huge complaint among the player base, though, so hopefully the developers will either allow us to repair them, or increase the meter.

That's all you need to know about repairing tools in LEGO Fortnite.