Skip Bo Codes (May 2024)

Like playing classic card games on your mobile device? If so, be sure to redeem the latest Skip Bo codes as soon as they land. It’ll open up a world of freebies, helping newcomers and seasoned players alike. Check out our list for all the latest coupons!

All Skip Bo Codes

Skip Bo Codes (Active)

Pearl : 200 Coins (New)

: 200 Coins Silver: 200 Coins

Skip Bo Codes (Expired)

Museum

A

Image Source: Mattel via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in Skip Bo

Fortunately, the process of using these codes is quite straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Skip Bo from your mobile device.

From the main menu, press the Shop marketplace icon.

Paste a code from our list into the Gift Code box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Skip Bo Codes?

The best place to find more coupons is the official Skip Bo Facebook page. Sometimes the devs share promotional posts where you can comment to receive an exclusive code, or puzzles to find one hidden within.

You can also check out the official website, Discord server, and YouTube channel. There may not always be codes via these sources, but they’ll help you keep up-to-date with the game nonetheless.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll do the busywork, updating our list as and when we spot new coupons for Skip Bo. As such, all you then need to do is redeem them!

Why Are My Skip Bo Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the Skip Bo coupon you’ve tried to use has expired. Most codes tend to last for two weeks, so there are never too many active codes at any given time.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting each code exactly as seen on our list, including capital letters. Codes for most mobile games are case-sensitive, so take heed!

