Codes

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Get the latest Sisyphus Simulator codes and unlock free booster items for your hero!

Promo image for Sisyphus Simulator.
Image via STO Studio

Sisyphus Simulator is a clicker game inspired by the Greek tale of King Sisyphus. Just like the king, you must train to become stronger and push the boulder to the top of the hill. You can use Sisyphus Simulator codes to receive helpful boosts, potions, and gems!

All Sisyphus Simulator Codes List

Active Sisyphus Simulator Codes

  • 50KLIKES – 10 Gems (New)
  • Space – 10 Gems
  • Time – 10 Gems
  • 10KLIKES – 10 Gems
  • Randy – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Shiny Potion
  • SOGOOD – Win Potion
  • SOCOOL – 15 Gems
  • Fire – 5 Gems and x2 Power
  • God – 5 Gems
  • keepsmile – 10 Gems
  • UPDATE – x2 Power
  • Fruit – Win Potion
  • GOODSTO – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator

To redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes, follow the easy instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Sisyphus Simulator.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Open Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings icon on the right side.
  3. Click the Enter Codes button.
  4. Type the code into the text box.
  5. Click USE and get your freebies!

Ana Mitic

Ana Mitic is a code writer for GAMURS and an avid fan of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. She has been playing games for the past ten years and is addicted to scaring herself with a good horror game. She is a proud mom of 4 cats and a fluffy dog.

