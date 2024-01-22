Sisyphus Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Get the latest Sisyphus Simulator codes and unlock free booster items for your hero!

Sisyphus Simulator is a clicker game inspired by the Greek tale of King Sisyphus. Just like the king, you must train to become stronger and push the boulder to the top of the hill. You can use Sisyphus Simulator codes to receive helpful boosts, potions, and gems!

All Sisyphus Simulator Codes List

Active Sisyphus Simulator Codes

50KLIKES – 10 Gems (New)

– 10 Gems Space – 10 Gems

– 10 Gems Time – 10 Gems

– 10 Gems 10KLIKES – 10 Gems

– 10 Gems Randy – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Shiny Potion

– 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Shiny Potion SOGOOD – Win Potion

– Win Potion SOCOOL – 15 Gems

– 15 Gems Fire – 5 Gems and x2 Power

– 5 Gems and x2 Power God – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems keepsmile – 10 Gems

– 10 Gems UPDATE – x2 Power

– x2 Power Fruit – Win Potion

– Win Potion GOODSTO – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion

Expired Sisyphus Simulator Codes

Related: Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator

To redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes, follow the easy instructions below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox. Click the Settings icon on the right side. Click the Enter Codes button. Type the code into the text box. Click USE and get your freebies!

If you enjoy playing similar games, check out our Roblox Pet Racer Simulator Codes and Bodybuilder Simulator Codes articles to unlock a bunch of other freebies!