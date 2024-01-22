Sisyphus Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Sisyphus Simulator is a clicker game inspired by the Greek tale of King Sisyphus. Just like the king, you must train to become stronger and push the boulder to the top of the hill. You can use Sisyphus Simulator codes to receive helpful boosts, potions, and gems!
All Sisyphus Simulator Codes List
Active Sisyphus Simulator Codes
- 50KLIKES – 10 Gems (New)
- Space – 10 Gems
- Time – 10 Gems
- 10KLIKES – 10 Gems
- Randy – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Shiny Potion
- SOGOOD – Win Potion
- SOCOOL – 15 Gems
- Fire – 5 Gems and x2 Power
- God – 5 Gems
- keepsmile – 10 Gems
- UPDATE – x2 Power
- Fruit – Win Potion
- GOODSTO – 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion
Expired Sisyphus Simulator Codes
Related: Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator
To redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes, follow the easy instructions below:
- Open Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the Settings icon on the right side.
- Click the Enter Codes button.
- Type the code into the text box.
- Click USE and get your freebies!
If you enjoy playing similar games, check out our Roblox Pet Racer Simulator Codes and Bodybuilder Simulator Codes articles to unlock a bunch of other freebies!
Comments