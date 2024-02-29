How to Get a Crystal Tree in Sims 4

If you fancy yourself as a Gemology expert in The Sims 4 then you will want to grow your own Crystal Tree. The Crystal Tree is only available with the newly released Crystal Creations stuff pack. Read on to find out how to get a Crystal Tree in The Sims 4.

How to Grow a Crystal Tree in The Sims 4

Your Sim can grow your own Crystal Tree by planting a Crystal Tree Seed in your garden.

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations stuff pack is full of shining surprises, from galactic wallpaper to beautifully designed furniture. Part of the Crystal Creations pack is the new Gemology Skill. Your Sim can hone their Gemology skill by reading any of the three skill books available to purchase via your bookcase, or by working at the All-In-One Gemology Table.

Your Sim must increase their Gemology skill to at least level three to be able to craft a Crystal Tree Seed. This seed is then planted in the garden and nurtured until it is fully grown. This takes quite a while, so be patient!

Make sure your Crystal Tree is watered and given fertilizer when needed to ensure it grows well. Any work you complete while nurturing your Crystal Tree will also count towards your Gardening skill.

The Crystal Tree has five stages of growth (if we don’t include ‘Dying’!), which are:

Planted

Sprouted

Mature

Blossoming

A blossoming Crystal Tree will bear Crystals, which you can harvest and store in your inventory. To ensure you get the highest quality Crystals, you should Research and Evolve your tree whenever possible. Any crystal you harvest can then be used to craft jewelry at the Gemology Table. This saves Simoleons as you won’t have to purchase any crystals!

Keep your Crystal Tree healthy and it will keep blossoming with shining crystals for you to sell or craft with.