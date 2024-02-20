New Sims 4 Stuff Pack Crystallizes Your World With Minecraft-Like Features

With the reveal of a previous teaser from Maxis Studios, many Simmers were quick to theorize what the new pack could be, from fairies to jewelry. Fortunately, the wait for the answer wasn’t too long, thanks to the debut of The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack.

In this trailer, it’s all about jewelry. You can design your wearable gems to show off your unique creations. The designing process utilizes materials like Metal and Crystals, using the new Sims 4 Gemology skill. The snippet showcases many variations of items, such as Gold, Sadnum, Diamond, and Jet.

Using these materials, Simmers can make bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more. However, you must get your hands dirty by mining some ore, just like Minecraft.

Those who enjoy the occult side of The Sims 4 will be excited to hear of the new crystal abilities. For example, the Jet summons the Grim Reaper at any time, while the Orange Topaz increases your skills faster.

Not only can you utilize these gems for jewelry and skills, but you can also find the latest furniture in Build Mode. These products boost your Gemology skill level, allowing you to master the art.

The Sims 4 Crystal Creation Stuff Pack also depends on the Base Game Lunar Cycle. You’ll need to look around for these gems in multiple areas, whether it be trees or straight from the ground. Different expansion packs offer other types, including the base game, Get to Work, and Jungle Adventure.

When Does Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack Release?

You can expect The Sims 4 Crystal Creations pack to come out on Feb. 29. Based on previous timeframes, it will likely debut at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST. Nevertheless, it could launch at a later time, depending on the release schedule.

If you want to see more about the pack, you can look forward to a Gameplay Developer Walkthrough on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST. It will be available on the Sims Twitch or YouTube channel. So, be sure to tune in to learn everything there is to know about the exciting new pack.