Sims 4: Free Real Estate Cheat (Free Houses Cheat)

In The Sims 4, there’s a very handy Free Real Estate cheat that you can do for free houses, making the entire moving process far easier.

Free Real Estate Cheat in Sims 4

First, as always with cheats, you’re going to want to hit Shift+Ctrl+C. This will open up the command line for cheats.

You might need to type “testingcheats on” just like that, without the apostrophes. This is required if you’ve not used any cheats in your save before.

Then, you’re going to want to type in “freerealestate on” without the quotation marks, as well.

You should now see a message that says it has been turned on within that same command window.

Go ahead and close that by either hitting Shift+Ctrl+C again or by hitting ESC. You’re all set!

With this, you can move any household into any residential lot regardless of whether they have the money to do so or not. If the house already has a family of Sims living in it, you won’t be able to move in, though, so keep this in mind.

It saves a bunch of time for you so that you don’t have to go into the household, use motherlode or kaching cheats, and then move them out and into another home.

When you’re done using the cheat and are ready to disable it, open the cheat box again and type “freerealestate off” without the quotation marks again.

That’s all there is to it, though! That’s how you can get free houses using the free real estate cheat in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 is very vast in its gameplay possibilities. As such, you’re bound to need more help.

