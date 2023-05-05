Should You Side with Sebastian or Ominis During In The Shadow of Time in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Harry Potter fans have been waiting their whole life for a game like Hogwarts Legacy. Now, they can finally be magicians in their own right, collecting unique beasts, fighting spectacular battles, and even learning the three Unforgivable Curses: Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra. The player will gain each spell through Sebastian Sallow’s questline, so should you side with Sebastian or Ominis during In the Shadow of Time in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy: Sebastian or Ominis Gaunt Choice Guide

As long as you’ve already learned the Imperio spell, both options carry no long-term consequences in Hogwarts Legacy, as whomever you side with, you leave the catacombs with Sebastian and keep his quests going. Once you know that, here’s what changes when you side with Ominis or with Sebastian.

You Side with Ominis

If you side with Ominis, you agree Sebastian has gone too far with the Dark Arts. The wizard is only allowed to leave the catacombs if he stops pursuing the Dark ways, even if he still has the old relic. Sebastian accepts the deal, and you both leave to live another day.

You Side with Sebastian

If you choose to agree with Sebastian, Ominis will feel threatened and say he’s willing to sacrifice your friendship for this offense. After that, your character will suggest using the Imperio curse on Ominis, learning the spell if you hadn’t before in the process, and leaving the catacombs with Sebastian.

This means that, if you haven’t learned the Imperio Spell, you should side with Sebastian during In the Shadow of Time, as this will be the last time you’re able to learn the Unforgivable Curse in the whole game.

Does It Matter If Sebastian Has the Relic?

Another thing worth noting is that it really doesn’t matter if Sebastian has the relic at this point. In his previous quest, you can express your support or disapproval of Sebastian taking the relic and it won’t make any difference; he’ll justify his actions and say it’s for the sake of Anne even if you don’t agree and end up taking the relic anyway.

This is integral to his storyline, and ultimately, it won’t impact your decision between Sebastian and Ominis at this point.

Knowing all the pros and cons, who are you siding with? Are you a bad boy/gal magician who will go to the end of the world with your buddy Sebastian, or are you more aligned with Ominis Gaunt and his distrust for the Dark Arts? What’s it going to be?

Now that you know the answer to should you side with Sebastian or Ominis during In the Shadow of Time in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

