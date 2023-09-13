Should You Side With Juno or Ryujin Operatives? Starfield Juno’s Gambit Quest Guide

Artificial intelligence weighs heavily on people’s minds, and apparently Starfield is no exception. Even in some of the more remote systems, you can find surprises in every corner of Starfield’s galaxy, one of which comes in the form of a somewhat familiar face. Here’s whether you should side with Juno or the Ryujin Operatives in the Juno’s Gambit quest.

As you wander the galaxy, you might come in contact with a Mysterious Ship that appears unexpectedly as you explore a system and find an Ecliptic Ship in combat. I encountered the ship in the Rivera system, but it seems like the location that it can appear will vary per game. Dock with the ship and board it to find two men standing in front of a dead body and a bunch of computers.

Should You Help Juno Or the Operatives?

When you talk to the men, you’ll find that they’re Ryujin Operatives, which can work in your favor if you’ve got a job with Ryujin already. When you speak with them, they’ll want you to attach a Control Board to the probe they’re discussing, being the Juno probe that currently orbits around Jupiter which has gone off course and set adrift for hundreds of years, becoming sentient.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

You can talk to Juno to gather some information about them and their history, but you can get more details by interacting with the computer behind the probe and reading the files that are on there. After you speak with Juno, you have to decide whether or not you want to attach the control board or deal with the Ryujin operatives.

Should You Attach the Control Board or Kill the Operatives?

Attaching the Control Board will allow the operatives to take over the ship, but only until you leave. After that, Juno will reawaken, only to vent the oxygen on the ship and disable the life support, killing the two operatives before jumping elsewhere in the galaxy. If you want to help Juno, you have to kill the operatives because they won’t allow you to set Juno free. You’ll then be able to talk to her and become friends, giving her your perspectives about the universe.

However, if you happen to have a job with Ryujin Industries yourself, you can convince the two men to just forget about the whole thing and that you’ll take care of it with the bosses. This is the only way to make sure that everybody survives. If you do choose to save Juno and let the operatives live, you’ll just have to also drop them off on Neon. I preferred this choice because I knew that I didn’t want to harm Juno in any way, but I also didn’t want to have my hand covered in the blood of my own coworkers.

Juno will be “grateful” for you saving her, before going off elsewhere into the galaxy to learn and understand as much as possible. If you can save them as well, the operatives will also be grateful that the situation didn’t go as poorly as they were worried it would, and you’ll be rewarded for your time.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should side with Juno or the Ryujin operatives for the Juno’s Gambit mission. The galaxy is filled with ways to be a good Samaritan, even if the person you’re helping isn’t technically a person. If you need help with some of the other choices or missions in Starfield, be sure to check back here.