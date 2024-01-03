Should You Make a Deal With Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

Orin is one of the most deadly antagonists you’ll encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, and your responses to her will drastically alter the course of your playthrough and how your companions view you. If you’re wondering whether you should make a deal with Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Side With Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Towards the end of Baldur’s Gate 3, Orin will propose that you side with her and that you turn on Gortash. This deal involves you fighting Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, and you can take Orin’s recommendation of disabling the Steel Watch through the Avenge the Ironhands or the Save the Gondians questlines.

After defeating Gortash, you can then take his Netherstone and present it to Orin. Upon doing so, you can end the game by working with Orin and controlling the Elder Brain together with her.

Do note that even if you take the deal with Orin, you’ll still need to go through the Murder Tribunal before entering the Temple of Bhaal for another encounter with her. It’s still possible for Orin’s kidnapped hostage to die during this encounter if you’re not careful, so take note of that. That being said, siding with Orin makes it significantly easier to ensure the hostage’s safety.

What Happens If You Don’t Make a Deal With Orin

Image Source: Larian Studios

On the flipside, defying Orin can have dire consequences as well. For starters, you would be endangering the life of whichever party member she’s taken hostage. For reference, here’s a list of possible hostages Orin can kidnap:

Lae’zel

Gale

Halsin

Minthara

Yenna

If you don’t take the deal, you’ll go through the Murder Tribunal and Temple of Bhaal like in the other route, but you’ll also need to pass another Intimidation or Persuasion check to secure the hostage.

Either way, defying Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3 will have you go through the Investigate the Murders questline with Gortash before you’re able to access the Temple of Bhaal for the final confrontation with her. If you’re able to kill her, you can also loot her corpse for her armor, which was added in Patch 5.

Is It Better to Make a Deal With Orin or Defy Her in Baldur’s Gate 3?

At the end of the day, it’s your playthrough so you should do whatever your heart desires. But if you need a push for either route, generally speaking, defying Orin is regarded as the more noble path, while making a deal with Orin can be seen as the more chaotic or evil approach.

It’s also worth noting that most of your companions will likely disapprove of you siding with Orin. While Gortash can also be antagonistic towards you and your party, Orin’s actions stem from her desire to murder the city to appease Bhaal, which isn’t, well, great. So if you want to keep a clear conscience or feel better about your playthrough, defying Orin is the way to go. If this is your second playthrough and you just want to watch the world burn, make the deal with Orin.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should make the deal with Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.