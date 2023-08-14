Should You Kill Dream Visitor in Placecaster in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Explained

The Discover the Artefact’s Secrets questline requires you to enter the Astral Plane to fulfill the Vlaakith’s request to kill the Dream Visitor. However, once players locate this Guardian, they must make a difficult decision to either go through with the mission or go against the lich queen. In this guide, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of the two choices to give you a better understanding of their outcomes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Kill the Dream Visitor Choice Guide

If you decide to kill the Dream Visitor, they will heal the wound immediately and express their disappointment. On the other hand, those who choose to side with them will produce a more positive outcome with the Guardian. Although both decisions relatively trigger the same result, we recommend not hurting the Dream Visitor since it’s best to stay on their good side to avoid any negative effects later on.

Lae’zel will be upset with you afterward, but you can roll an ability check to explain why you made this choice. No matter what players decide, they will always fight Ch’r’ai W’wargaz and his group when returning to the Creche, which is another reason you shouldn’t go through with Vlaakith’s request. This outcome can also help your relationship with Lae’zel, as she will see the true intentions of these particular Githyanki.

Players can still choose to kill the Dream Visitor if they lean toward the evil side of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, there could be repercussions for this action that could make the experience a lot more difficult in the later stages of the story.

Now that you know what to do for the ‘Kill the Dream Visitor’ choice, you can get more help on decisions with our Gandrel guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.