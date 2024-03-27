Category:
Should You Join the Roshigumi or Choshu at Ejiri Post in Rise of the Ronin

What's the best choice on the way to Kyoto?
Cameron Waldrop
Published: Mar 27, 2024 12:22 pm
As the game progresses and alliances start to set in, choices in Rise of the Ronin get a little heavier. In chapter two, the two main factions are looking to leave Edo but are blocked by local ruffians. The only way into Kyoto is through Ejiri Post, and you can choose to join the Roshigumi or Choshu on the mission to defeat them.

Is It Better to Join the Roshigumi or Choshu at Ejiri Post in Rise of the Ronin

Before making this choice, you’ll want to heed the advice and track down Takasugi and Kusaka. The benefit of finding Takasugi is that it leads to a scripted event where you catch a cheater in Odds & Evens.

With both saved from their respective situations, you can finally choose which side to follow into battle.

Ejiri Post Choice
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The simple answer is that this choice doesn’t make too much of a difference in what is to come. This is a mostly safe decision that won’t lock you into either side, but you should instead use it to inform future choices.

The mission layout slightly changes depending on your choice. It’s not a big change, and both maps are straight shots where you can just sprint right to the end. Either way, you end up in a boss fight against Kamezo Iwata and Tsurunosuke Tachiki.

There is a bit of joking after the fight between the leaders of the two factions, but that doesn’t change anything. It’s important to know that this isn’t your final choice of chapter two. There’s still a bit to go, especially once you get to Kyoto and a new map opens up to explore.

Hopefully, this helps you make your choice between the Choshu and the Roshigumi in Rise of the Ronin a little easier. If you’re ever unsure what to do in the story and we haven’t covered it yet, be sure to ask us in the comments.

