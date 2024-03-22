Category:
Guides

Rise of the Ronin All Allies List

Everyone who can lend you a hand (or sword).
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:02 am
Rise of the Ronin All Allies List
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The Social Climber trophy in Rise of the Ronin requires playing with all 32 characters in the game during missions. This can be a little tricky to keep track of, so we have gathered a list of every ally in Rise of the Ronin so you can figure out who you might be missing.

Recommended Videos

All Allies in Rise of the Ronin

For the most part, every ally is gained by progressing the story or completing a Bond Mission. Since you must complete every Bond Mission for the Friendly Neighborhood Ronin trophy, you should get just about everyone this way. We will have additional information below on anyone needing extra actions to unlock.

The character order below is the same as it appears for me in the game.

  • Ryoma Sakamoto
  • Shinsaku Takasugi
  • Genzui Kusaka
  • Kogoro Katsura
  • Isami Kondo
  • Kaishu Katsu
  • Hirobumi Ito
  • Yoshinobu Tokugawa
  • Toshizo Hijikata
  • Soji Okita
  • Takamori Saigo
  • Toshimichi Okubo
  • Aritomo Yamagata
  • Jules Brunet
  • Ernest Snow
  • Eiichi Shibusawa
  • Motsugai Takeda
  • Hajime Saito
  • Jigoro Kano
  • Sana Chiba
  • Koto Nakazawa
  • Matthew Perry
    • This one takes more than one Bond Mission. First, complete The Black Jewel Bond Mission, which will unlock the Peace Negotiations Bond Mission.
  • Gonzo
    • You must spare him in the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises story mission. This will unlock The Bad Bunch Bond Mission in Yokohama, and you’ll want to side with him during it.
  • Akikatsu Manabe
    • You must have chosen to spare Naosuke Ii and complete The Watchman Bond Mission in chapter three. You can go back into the Testament of the Soul to change your choice and then load into chapter three for it to pop up.
  • Yasusuke Sawamura
  • Tesshu Yamaoka
  • Kiyotaka Kuroda
  • Rutherford Alcock
  • Shinpachi Nagakura
  • Toranosuke Shimada
  • Deishu Takahashi
    • In chapter two, you must complete one fight at the Dojo in the Military Academy.
  • Alexandria Moreau

This list should give you a good way to compare your current selection of allies in Rise of the Ronin against the complete list. None of these are missable, so you don’t have to worry about messing something up.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Borderlands 3: All SHIFT & VIP Codes & How to Get Gold Keys
borderlands 3 shift codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Borderlands 3: All SHIFT & VIP Codes & How to Get Gold Keys
Chris Jecks Chris Jecks Mar 22, 2024
Read Article All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (March 2024)
nikke: goddess of victory
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Borderlands 3: All SHIFT & VIP Codes & How to Get Gold Keys
borderlands 3 shift codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Borderlands 3: All SHIFT & VIP Codes & How to Get Gold Keys
Chris Jecks Chris Jecks Mar 22, 2024
Read Article All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (March 2024)
nikke: goddess of victory
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.