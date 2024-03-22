Rise of the Ronin All Allies List

The Social Climber trophy in Rise of the Ronin requires playing with all 32 characters in the game during missions. This can be a little tricky to keep track of, so we have gathered a list of every ally in Rise of the Ronin so you can figure out who you might be missing.

All Allies in Rise of the Ronin

For the most part, every ally is gained by progressing the story or completing a Bond Mission. Since you must complete every Bond Mission for the Friendly Neighborhood Ronin trophy, you should get just about everyone this way. We will have additional information below on anyone needing extra actions to unlock.

The character order below is the same as it appears for me in the game.

Ryoma Sakamoto

Shinsaku Takasugi

Genzui Kusaka

Kogoro Katsura

Isami Kondo

Kaishu Katsu

Hirobumi Ito

Yoshinobu Tokugawa

Toshizo Hijikata

Soji Okita

Takamori Saigo

Toshimichi Okubo

Aritomo Yamagata

Jules Brunet

Ernest Snow

Eiichi Shibusawa

Motsugai Takeda

Hajime Saito

Jigoro Kano

Sana Chiba

Koto Nakazawa

Matthew Perry This one takes more than one Bond Mission. First, complete The Black Jewel Bond Mission , which will unlock the Peace Negotiations Bond Mission.

Gonzo You must spare him in the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises story mission . This will unlock The Bad Bunch Bond Mission in Yokohama, and you’ll want to side with him during it.

Akikatsu Manabe You must have chosen to spare Naosuke Ii and complete The Watchman Bond Mission in chapter three. You can go back into the Testament of the Soul to change your choice and then load into chapter three for it to pop up.

Yasusuke Sawamura

Tesshu Yamaoka

Kiyotaka Kuroda

Rutherford Alcock

Shinpachi Nagakura

Toranosuke Shimada

Deishu Takahashi In chapter two, you must complete one fight at the Dojo in the Military Academy .

Alexandria Moreau

This list should give you a good way to compare your current selection of allies in Rise of the Ronin against the complete list. None of these are missable, so you don’t have to worry about messing something up.

