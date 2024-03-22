How to Catch Cheaters in Odds & Evens in Rise of the Ronin

The only minigame in Rise of the Ronin is called Odds & Evens. It’s a gambling game where you bet ahead of time whether the result of a pair of dice will be odd or even. However, things aren’t always legitimate with the game, and cheating is rampant. Fortunately, you can catch those cheaters in Odds & Evens in Rise of the Ronin.

Catching Cheaters in Odds & Evens in Rise of the Ronin

The basics of this are simple because the game will automatically start the next step when cheating begins. However, depending on a few factors, it may take a while, and you could lose most of your tokens by then. To counter this, there is one thing you need to do.

The Charm skill tree has the Cheater Beater skill, which has three levels that make it easier to detect cheating.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

At some point while playing, the screen will focus on the cup, and a pop-up window will appear with choices on how to deal with the cheating. To make this go by faster, I would just keep tapping the button to play while only betting a single token. Money isn’t all that hard to earn to buy more tokens, but if you need more, there should be a blacksmith nearby so you can sell unwanted gear.

When the choices appear, you must choose the “Tell on him” option to progress (and unlock) the Cheater Beater trophy for catching five cheaters. If you save this until after you’ve beaten the story, you’ll only need to catch four. This is because a main quest about midway through the game includes a scripted section where you catch a cheater.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

This will result in a fight against two guys in the hall, and you’ll get many tokens for winning. The best part is that there’s no cooldown for doing this. However, you must give the Gambling Den manager 10 Silver Coins so he will let you play again. You can probably complete all five parts of this trophy within 20 minutes without much trouble.

Once you have caught all the cheaters, you can follow their lead on future plays to maximize your betting wins and make playing the game worthwhile.

This should give you all the tools to catch cheaters in Odds & Evens in Rise of the Ronin. Fun fact: This minigame has been featured in many entries of the Yakuza series under its traditional name, Cho-Han.

