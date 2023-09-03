Should You Join the Ebbside Strikers? Answered

So, the mean streets of Neon got to you and you wanna join a gang, eh? Well, there’s nothing wrong with that as long as it’s the lesser of two evils. During your time on Neon, you’ll stumble upon plenty of factions that all share a piece of the pie. But if you want to get in the with Ebbside Strikers, here’s how.

How Do You Join the Ebbside Strikers?

If you’re looking to join the Strikers, then you’ll have to make your way to Madame Sauvage’s Place in Neon. As you come out of the Spaceport Terminal, turn left and go into Ebbside through the closest entrance, then Madame Sauvage’s Place will be right in front of you on the right. Talk to Andrea and demand to see Briggs and she’ll take you upstairs to talk to the boss. This will begin The Audition mission line.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

If you agree to work with them, they’ll tell you about their issues with the Disciples, a much more violent and aggressive rival gang. You’ll have to steal a slate from their warehouse, which you can do so by employing stealth; this method should leave everyone alive. Otherwise, you can wipe out the whole crew, or simply do a mixture of both approaches. When you report back to Briggs, he’ll appreciate your work and give you the offer join their gang.

From there, you’ll be given some Striker Maskwear for you to rep your new gang and start doing work for them. If you’re looking for an excuse to run around Neon and get acquainted with your surroundings, this is gonna be a good way to start.

Why Should You Join the Ebbside Strikers?

Joining the Strikers will give you the opportunity to complete work against the Disciples, where you’ll be paid for your efforts and be able to make the streets of Neon just a bit cleaner. It’s not like you’re manufacturing Aurora or anything, right? Actually, if you start working with them, you’ll end up getting two gangs off the streets at once.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

As you work your way through the quests for the Strikers, you’ll eventually make a hit on the Disciples with the whole crew, but Neon Security busts the whole thing afterwards. They’ll offer to let the Strikers off the hook for their crimes and join the security force in order to keep the Disciples at bay for good, and thus removing both gangs from the streets.

As a reward for your efforts and a thanks for your work, you’ll be given a cool 10,000 credits and a Street Sweeper, letting you rep your time as a Striker with pride. Not bad, for a Street Rat, although if you really wanted to be in a gang permanently, you’re out of luck.

That’s all there is when it comes to whether you should join the Ebbside Strikers in Starfield. If you’re still looking for friends but you’d rather stay on the good side of the law, check out our guide on how to join the Freestar Rangers.