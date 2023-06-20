Shadow Boxing Fights Codes
Step into the ring with the latest codes!
Based on the viral sensation that took the world by storm recently, Tokyo Interactive’s latest boxing title is less like a traditional box ’em up experience and more like a sophisticated game of Rock Paper Scissors. Honestly, we’re still a little baffled by the rules. But, in a nutshell, you need to beat your opponent by making them look in the direction you picked. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely on the hunt for the newest Shadow Boxing Fights codes. Here’s everything you need to know.
All Working Shadow Boxing Fights Codes
Here are all the active, valid codes available at the moment that you can use to redeem free in-game goodies:
- Update1! – $150 Cash
- BigUpdateTmrww – $150 Cash (Note: you’ll need to be on a verified account to redeem this code)
All Expired Codes
Right now, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Thankfully, redeeming in-game codes is a walk in the park! For those who are still a little unsure, though, simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, launch Shadow Boxing Fights on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).
- Then, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above.
- Finally, hit ‘Confirm’ and the freebies will be yours. Enjoy!
And just like that, we conclude our guide on the newest Shadow Boxing Fights codes. For more, here’s the newest codes for Untitled Boxing Game as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Or if you’d prefer, why not browse our further coverage down below before you skedaddle.
