Satisfactory player character sitting holding torch with orange background
Image via Coffee Stain Studios
Guides

All Satisfactory console commands and how to use them

A list of all available console commands in Satisfactory.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Feb 10, 2025 12:36 pm

Satisfactory gives you free access to one of the largest sandboxes in gaming where the only limits are your ingenuity and problem-solving skills. However, if you need some extra help changing the game to your liking then knowing all Satisfactory console commands and how to use them will come in particularly handy.

How to Use Satisfactory Console Commands

Satisfactory console commands allow you to modify the game environment and settings such as visual quality, or getting out of a sticky situation. The console commands primarily exist to help you resolve any glitches and visually modify the game to your liking. To use Satisfactory console commands you just need to press the `(Tilde) key twice and this will open the console. Now you can enter whatever console command you want.

Satisfactory console opened up with commands and text
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Unfortunately, Satisfactory cheat codes do not allow you to spawn items or add heaps of items to your inventory or storage containers anywhere.

All Satisfactory Console Commands

Now that you know how to use console commands in Satisfactory, let’s go over all of them.

CommandDescription
?Displays a full list of available console commands.
materialFlowAnalysis (Item name)Shows the materials needed per second to craft a specific item.
Gamma (number)Adjusts the brightness level in the game.
PausePauses the game.
r.atmosphere (0 or 1)Toggles the atmosphere effect on or off.
r.fog (0 or 1)Enables or disables fog.
r.ViewDistanceScale (number)Changes how far foliage and rocks are rendered.
foliage.LODDistanceScale (number)Adjusts how detailed distant objects appear.
r.Shadow.DistanceScale (number)Controls the visibility range of shadows.
r.ScreenPercentage (number)Alters the resolution scaling of the game.
r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight (number)Adjusts how much the current frame influences the final image.
r.TemporalAAFilterSize (number)Modifies anti-aliasing sample spread; values below 1 sharpen the image.
r.TemporalAASamples (number)Sets the number of anti-aliasing samples used.
r.Tonemapper.Sharpen (value)Adds a sharpness effect to the image.
r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale (number)Changes the detail level of static objects.
r.LandscapeLODBias (number)Modifies terrain detail in distant areas.
Grass.densityscale (number)Adjusts the density of grass (1 = default, 0 = no grass).
pool.light.count (number)Determines the number of lights rendered at once.
pool.light.lightshaft.count (number)Sets how many light shafts are rendered.
Stat FPSDisplays the game’s frames per second counter.
Stat LevelsShows level loading and streaming details.
Stat UnitDisplays frame time, game time, and other performance stats.
SuicideInstantly kills the player character and forces a respawn.
t.MaxFPS (Number)Limits the frame rate (0 = no limit).
FOV (Number)Adjusts the player’s field of view.
ToggleDebugOverlay (0 or 1)Turns on or off an on-screen debug information display.
SaveWithNewSession (name)Saves a new session as a separate game file.

All Satisfactory Debug Commands

To use debug commands you need to use the format ‘ShowDebug DebugType[FName]‘ in the console.

CommandDescription
ShowDebug AIDisplays data about nearby enemies and automated vehicles.
ShowDebug AKAUDIOSOURCESShows the total number of currently active audio sources.
ShowDebug ANIMATIONProvides details about the animations playing on screen.
ShowDebug BONESShows information about character model skeletons.
ShowDebug CAMERADisplays additional camera-related details.
ShowDebug CIRCUITSProvides information on power circuit connections.
ShowDebug COLLISIONShows collision data for objects and surfaces.
ShowDebug FACTORYDisplays the total number of player-built structures.
ShowDebug FACTORYCONNECTIONSShows how different player-built structures are linked.
ShowDebug FORCEFEEDBACKDisplays information about controller vibration feedback.
ShowDebug INPUTProvides details about the player’s input method (keyboard, mouse, or controller).
ShowDebug NETShows network-related information for multiplayer connections.
ShowDebug NONEHides all debug overlays except the default display.
ShowDebug PHYSICSDisplays the player’s movement speed and physics data.
ShowDebug POWERShows stats related to power usage in the game.
ShowDebug RADIATIONDisplays information on radiation sources and player exposure.
ShowDebug RADIATIONSPHERESHighlights areas with dangerous radiation levels.
ShowDebug RESETDisables all active debug displays.
ShowDebug SIGNIFICANCEMANAGERProvides details on sound sources and their impact.
ShowDebug TRACKSDisplays information about train tracks.
ShowDebug TRAINCOUPLERSShows details about train car connections.
ShowDebug TRAINSDisplays statistics about trains in the game world.
ShowDebug TRAINSCHEDULERShows scheduled train routes.
ShowDebug TRAINSIGNALSProvides details on train signals and track blocks.
ShowDebug VEHICLEDisplays information about the vehicle the player is inside.
ShowDebug WEAPONProvides stats on equipped weapons and tools.

Note that using any debug command will also display a bunch of player information in the top left of the screen.

Those are all the Satisfactory console commands you need to know and how to use them. For more guides, check out how to terraform rocks, and efficiently build smart plating.

Author
Freelance Writer
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.