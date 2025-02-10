Satisfactory gives you free access to one of the largest sandboxes in gaming where the only limits are your ingenuity and problem-solving skills. However, if you need some extra help changing the game to your liking then knowing all Satisfactory console commands and how to use them will come in particularly handy.

How to Use Satisfactory Console Commands

Satisfactory console commands allow you to modify the game environment and settings such as visual quality, or getting out of a sticky situation. The console commands primarily exist to help you resolve any glitches and visually modify the game to your liking. To use Satisfactory console commands you just need to press the `(Tilde) key twice and this will open the console. Now you can enter whatever console command you want.

Unfortunately, Satisfactory cheat codes do not allow you to spawn items or add heaps of items to your inventory or storage containers anywhere.

All Satisfactory Console Commands

Now that you know how to use console commands in Satisfactory, let’s go over all of them.

Command Description ? Displays a full list of available console commands. materialFlowAnalysis (Item name) Shows the materials needed per second to craft a specific item. Gamma (number) Adjusts the brightness level in the game. Pause Pauses the game. r.atmosphere (0 or 1) Toggles the atmosphere effect on or off. r.fog (0 or 1) Enables or disables fog. r.ViewDistanceScale (number) Changes how far foliage and rocks are rendered. foliage.LODDistanceScale (number) Adjusts how detailed distant objects appear. r.Shadow.DistanceScale (number) Controls the visibility range of shadows. r.ScreenPercentage (number) Alters the resolution scaling of the game. r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight (number) Adjusts how much the current frame influences the final image. r.TemporalAAFilterSize (number) Modifies anti-aliasing sample spread; values below 1 sharpen the image. r.TemporalAASamples (number) Sets the number of anti-aliasing samples used. r.Tonemapper.Sharpen (value) Adds a sharpness effect to the image. r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale (number) Changes the detail level of static objects. r.LandscapeLODBias (number) Modifies terrain detail in distant areas. Grass.densityscale (number) Adjusts the density of grass (1 = default, 0 = no grass). pool.light.count (number) Determines the number of lights rendered at once. pool.light.lightshaft.count (number) Sets how many light shafts are rendered. Stat FPS Displays the game’s frames per second counter. Stat Levels Shows level loading and streaming details. Stat Unit Displays frame time, game time, and other performance stats. Suicide Instantly kills the player character and forces a respawn. t.MaxFPS (Number) Limits the frame rate (0 = no limit). FOV (Number) Adjusts the player’s field of view. ToggleDebugOverlay (0 or 1) Turns on or off an on-screen debug information display. SaveWithNewSession (name) Saves a new session as a separate game file.

All Satisfactory Debug Commands

To use debug commands you need to use the format ‘ShowDebug DebugType[FName]‘ in the console.

Command Description ShowDebug AI Displays data about nearby enemies and automated vehicles. ShowDebug AKAUDIOSOURCES Shows the total number of currently active audio sources. ShowDebug ANIMATION Provides details about the animations playing on screen. ShowDebug BONES Shows information about character model skeletons. ShowDebug CAMERA Displays additional camera-related details. ShowDebug CIRCUITS Provides information on power circuit connections. ShowDebug COLLISION Shows collision data for objects and surfaces. ShowDebug FACTORY Displays the total number of player-built structures. ShowDebug FACTORYCONNECTIONS Shows how different player-built structures are linked. ShowDebug FORCEFEEDBACK Displays information about controller vibration feedback. ShowDebug INPUT Provides details about the player’s input method (keyboard, mouse, or controller). ShowDebug NET Shows network-related information for multiplayer connections. ShowDebug NONE Hides all debug overlays except the default display. ShowDebug PHYSICS Displays the player’s movement speed and physics data. ShowDebug POWER Shows stats related to power usage in the game. ShowDebug RADIATION Displays information on radiation sources and player exposure. ShowDebug RADIATIONSPHERES Highlights areas with dangerous radiation levels. ShowDebug RESET Disables all active debug displays. ShowDebug SIGNIFICANCEMANAGER Provides details on sound sources and their impact. ShowDebug TRACKS Displays information about train tracks. ShowDebug TRAINCOUPLERS Shows details about train car connections. ShowDebug TRAINS Displays statistics about trains in the game world. ShowDebug TRAINSCHEDULER Shows scheduled train routes. ShowDebug TRAINSIGNALS Provides details on train signals and track blocks. ShowDebug VEHICLE Displays information about the vehicle the player is inside. ShowDebug WEAPON Provides stats on equipped weapons and tools.

Note that using any debug command will also display a bunch of player information in the top left of the screen.

Those are all the Satisfactory console commands you need to know and how to use them. For more guides, check out how to terraform rocks, and efficiently build smart plating.

