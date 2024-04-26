How to Get Standard Steel in Sand Land

Standard Steel in Sand Land will most probably be the first higher-tier item you will come across. If you’re trying to get your hands on this upgrade resource early in Sand Land, we’ve got you covered with the best early locations. For those who want to craft Standard Steel, we’ll also go over how to get Lead.

Standard Steel Location in Sand Land

Spiral Mountain, located at the back of Talbo Village, is the best location to get Standard Steel early. The enemies inside the mountain won’t drop it though. You need to pick a bounty contract for Nihilistic Commander Arita, a fairly high-level but easily accessible boss. You can pick up this contract from the Junker Market at the Lisab Battle Ship to the North of Spino.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can access this boss by navigating to the Spiral Mountain and taking a Zip Line down to his arena. The fight can be tough, but with a decent tank and some countermeasures for his missile barrage, you’ll be able to take him down no sweat.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you get to the boss and defeat him and his soldiers, they will drop some Standard Steel. While this method can take a bit of time to farm, it’s the best early-game method to farm up the next tier of resources without progressing the story.

Otherwise, you should look to progress the story until you get to the point where enemies are high-level enough to casually drop Standard Steel. However, by far, the best way to get Standard Steel easily is to craft it.

How to Craft Standard Steel

If hunting mechs far out in the wild early on doesn’t seem like your cup of tea, you can craft Standard Steel using some Iron Ore and Lead Ore. Once you’ve completed the first Tinkerer Sibling quest to win a motorcycle race to unlock this crafting option. You just need the following materials:

Iron Ore x1

Lead Ore x1

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Lead Ore

Iron Ore is easy to find, but Lead Ore is rarer. There is some chance of dropping from ore deposits if you break, and the odds increase based on your level. However, this method is not reliable.

The best method to get a ton of Lead Ore is by unlocking the Trading Post in Spino. You can unlock the Trading Post as a shop in Spino by completing the Treasure Trek quest near the Aro Village Ruins by giving an Ancient Copper Coin to Halvar. This quest unlocks automatically after you complete enough side quests around Spino, so stay on the lookout!

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once the Trading Post is open, you can trade a piece of Iron Ore for a piece of Lead Ore. Use this method to quickly stock up on tons of Lead Ore and convert all your Iron Ore into Standard Steel easily!

That’s all you need to know on the best ways to get Standard Steel in Sand Land early. For more guides, learn how to get Quartz and Croc Steel.

