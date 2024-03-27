Category:
Rise of the Ronin Map Size – How Big Is the Map?

So much to explore
Published: Mar 27, 2024 09:02 am
Image Source: Team Ninja

Open-world action RPG Rise of the Ronin has a variety of environments to explore across multiple maps. If you are wondering how big the world is before you start your adventure then you can find out below. Read on to find out the Rise of the Ronin map size.

How Big is the Rise of the Ronin Map?

Rise of the Ronin has a fully explorable open-world consisting of three separate maps. If we combine the maps this makes the world of Rise of the Ronin around 10.4 square miles or 27 square kilometers.

The three maps are named Yokohama, Edom, and Kyoto. All three maps are far more urban than what you may be familiar with from Ghost of Tsushima. Set in the 1800s, the map reflects the development of urban environments and the increase of cities.

Yokohama

yokohama map rise of ronin
Image Source: Team Ninja

Yokohama is the first map you will explore in Rise of Ronin. This map is full of landmarks to discover throughout its districts. The town of Yamashita is divided into a poor downtown and relatively richer uptown areas. Motomachi is a sprawling city full of interesting people and a fascinating Chinatown district.

Edo

rise of ronin edo map
Image Source: Team Ninja

Edo is the next map you will unlock and explore. This area will eventually become modern-day Tokyo so, as you can probably imagine, it is a huge city and the main hub of the country. Edo is where the military government, the Edo Shogunate, is found. Edo has districts steeped with Shitamachi culture and interesting landmarks such as Nihonbashi, Azuma Bridge, and Sensoji Temple.

Kyoto

kyoto map rise of ronin
Image Source: Team Ninja

The third and last area is Kyoto, another bustling megacity in Rise of the Ronin. The area has a few more abandoned areas than Edo, but even the neglected cities are full of culture and landmarks. Gosho contains the emperor’s palace and gardens, and the manors of the aristocrats.

So now you know the main areas of the Rise of the Ronin map you should be ready to explore. Next up, check out a full list of all allies in Rise of Ronin or our character gift guide.

