Category:
Guides

Rise of the Ronin Gift Guide – Best Gifts for All Characters

It's important to show those closest to you that you care.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Rise of the Ronin Gift Guide - Best Gifts for All Characters
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

One way to increase your Bond with characters in Rise of the Ronin is by giving them gifts. However, not every character likes the same gifts, so you need to be somewhat selective. We’ve got you covered if you need help finding the right gifts.

Recommended Videos

The Best Gifts in Rise of the Ronin

Like many other mechanics in Rise of the Ronin, giving gifts is mostly self-explanatory and not much of a guessing game. While any gift raises bonds, the best gifts for each character are the ones with a heart on the gift tile. This tells you which gift will increase bonds the most.

Correct Gift
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

I never had to go out of my way to buy gifts, as they are constantly being given as mission rewards. Also, be sure to check your storage sometimes, as certain items have a stack limit and will start being added straight into it.

One gift is universally loved: the Knot of Destiny. The item description even states that it will work “regardless of their taste in gifts.”

Knot of Destiny Gift
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can get it by fully clearing certain map regions, which is the same way you can get skill points. You will get two whenever the Knot of Destiny is part of the reward.

Knot of Destiny Region Reward
Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

How to Reset Gift Timer

The one annoying thing about gifts is that you can’t just keep giving them to a character. Instead, you need to give the gift and go do a mission to reset them. Afterwards, they should be able to receive another.

However, if you’re trying to get bonds done after you’ve done everything, you’re a little more stuck. Now, you’ll have to run around for an unknown amount of time and keep checking back in. Either that or brave the Midnight missions, which might not be easy.

With this knowledge, giving the right gift each time in Rise of the Ronin should be easy. Remember to focus on one character first because you need someone to reach bond level four for the Fateful Encounter trophy.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article DMC Peak of Combat Codes (March 2024)
DMC Peak of Combat Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
DMC Peak of Combat Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024)
Dead by Daylight
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024)
Tarun Sayal Tarun Sayal Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Roblox Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (March 2024)
A range of sinister-looking robots in Ultra Toilet Fight.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article DMC Peak of Combat Codes (March 2024)
DMC Peak of Combat Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
DMC Peak of Combat Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024)
Dead by Daylight
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024)
Tarun Sayal Tarun Sayal Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Roblox Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (March 2024)
A range of sinister-looking robots in Ultra Toilet Fight.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 22, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.