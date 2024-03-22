Rise of the Ronin Gift Guide – Best Gifts for All Characters

One way to increase your Bond with characters in Rise of the Ronin is by giving them gifts. However, not every character likes the same gifts, so you need to be somewhat selective. We’ve got you covered if you need help finding the right gifts.

The Best Gifts in Rise of the Ronin

Like many other mechanics in Rise of the Ronin, giving gifts is mostly self-explanatory and not much of a guessing game. While any gift raises bonds, the best gifts for each character are the ones with a heart on the gift tile. This tells you which gift will increase bonds the most.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

I never had to go out of my way to buy gifts, as they are constantly being given as mission rewards. Also, be sure to check your storage sometimes, as certain items have a stack limit and will start being added straight into it.

One gift is universally loved: the Knot of Destiny. The item description even states that it will work “regardless of their taste in gifts.”

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can get it by fully clearing certain map regions, which is the same way you can get skill points. You will get two whenever the Knot of Destiny is part of the reward.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

How to Reset Gift Timer

The one annoying thing about gifts is that you can’t just keep giving them to a character. Instead, you need to give the gift and go do a mission to reset them. Afterwards, they should be able to receive another.

However, if you’re trying to get bonds done after you’ve done everything, you’re a little more stuck. Now, you’ll have to run around for an unknown amount of time and keep checking back in. Either that or brave the Midnight missions, which might not be easy.

With this knowledge, giving the right gift each time in Rise of the Ronin should be easy. Remember to focus on one character first because you need someone to reach bond level four for the Fateful Encounter trophy.

