Looking for the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 patch notes? The latest extensive expansion to this historical mobile RPG is about to drop. Fortunately, we already know what to expect from the latest batch of content. Read on to see everything incoming in update 1.4!

Recommended Videos

All Changes in Reverse 1999 Version 1.4

Below, we’ve condensed and explained all of the patch notes for Reverse 1999 version 1.4. There’s a lot more on the way than we saw in version 1.3, with more than enough character tweaks and LTMs to tide over long-term players. Let’s get into it:

New Story Levels

Chapter 5: The Prisoner in the Cave – Latest part of the ongoing narrative. You explore a new island that has cropped up in the sea. Upon completion, you unlock a bonus level called The Star. You earn Eureka for completing this bonus level and the main new Chapter level, which can be spent on reward boxes in the store.

Restless Floating Points – LTM hub areas where you can complete challenges to earn more Eureka.

Inspiration from the Proofs – Complete specific quests to get Eureka. Only available after completing the Chapter 5 main story mission.

Image Source: Blue Epoch

New Character Levels & LTMs

37: As the Sand Remembered – New levels for 37. Unlocked as a pre-requisite to this update. You earn Clear Drops and Growth Materials for completing them.

6: Trudge in the Long Night – Heads back to explore 6’s origins. Earn Clear Drops and Growth Materials as rewards.

Other modes that provide Clear Drops and Growth Materials in this update: Set Sail Again Sealed Records UTTU Flash Gathering

More Three Doors levels – This mode was first introduced in the 1.3 update. Previously an LTM, now available permanently.

Mane’s Bulletin – Fight monsters denoted on bulletin boards for rewards. These include Thoughts in Entirety, LF Polarization, Resonance Materials, and Insight Materials.

Anecdote Levels – Two new ones (Charlie & Oliver Fog). Tasked with placing together coherent memories from clues provided. Rewards are a five-star Psychube.

Roar Jukebox: Spider Island – Complete Roar Jukebox levels to earn cosmetic items and clothing. These garments alter a character’s stats.

Rewards

Log-in rewards – 10x Unilog for the first ten days after the update.

Events & Banners

Treasure on the Beach – Complete level 1-1 to get free resources each time you sign in.

Carnival Invitation – Complete level 1-4 to get a free five-star character.

Carnival Letter – Complete level 1-8 to get the portrait called Roaming in Geometry.

Summon Events (Banners) Beyond the World of Matters – Banner characters are 37, Tennant, and Sweetheart. Seeker in the Cave – Banner characters are 6, Click, and Baby Blue. Abundance of Water: The First Milestone – Banner characters are A Knight, An-an Lee, Melania, and Voyager.



Image Source: Blue Epoch

New Features

Achievements – Complete daily events and overall missions to earn these Badges of Wonder.

New garments added: [The Art of Destreza] Lilya [Another Assumption] Diggers [The Universal Star] Centurion [The Fierce Fan] Regulus

New theme packs Thoughts of the Sand Fortuitous Seashore Find Esoterica’s Bounty Gushing Inspiration Effusive Inspiration Trickling Inspiration Academic Trove I Academic Trove II Erudition’s Spur



Those are all of the Reverse 1999 1.4 patch notes! For more on the game, redeem the latest Reverse 1999 codes and check out our tier list for character tips.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more