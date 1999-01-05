Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown

Excited for the Reverse 1999 1.5 update release time? The latest patch coming to the historical-set mobile RPG is nearly here, and the dedicated fanbase can’t wait. If you’re counting down the days so you can dive in the second it lands, check out our countdown just below.

The release date for Reverse 1999 is April 18, 2024. While the devs haven’t given a confirmed release time, the new in-game events appear to begin at 5am EST. That’s the time you can see on our countdown just below:

This time is subject to change, because the patch itself may go live before these new events start. That would make some sense, to ensure the servers are populated again so players can enjoy it without waiting for a download.

As it stands, there doesn’t appear to be a way to pre-load the new Reverse 1999 update. This is less of a common feature for mobile games, considering the servers tend to remain up until the very last minute, so players don’t face much downtime.

That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the servers go down for maintenance at midnight EST on April 18. If this happens, keep a close eye on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. There’s every chance the update itself will land at this time to give players a chance to download it before the servers go back online.

We recommend keeping tabs on the Reverse 1999 X page and the official website. Should a pre-load function appear for update 1.5, this is where you’ll hear about it first.

