Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways Collection Room Lock Puzzle Solution

During Chapter 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, you must find three items to create suppressants for the Las Plagas parasite. One of them is the Blue Butterfly, located in the Collection Room. As expected, you can’t simply grab the object and must solve a lock puzzle to unlock the protective case.

How to Solve Collection Room Lock Puzzle in RE4 Remake Separate Ways

The clues to solving the lock puzzle can be found on the table beside the Blue Butterfly. According to the note, the collection master loves three specimens that he likes to look at in a particular order.

To find these three animals, you must examine the Blue Butterfly and activate I.R.I.S Tracking Mode. With this enhanced sight, Ada will be able to see the collection master’s footsteps and find out the symbol order.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The three favorite specimens are:

Beetle

Cow skull

Lizard

Be warned that there are two beetle-like symbols on the lock. Make sure that you select the beetle that is standing vertically and not diagonally. You can move the symbol using the D-pad buttons on your controller, and you must enter the symbols from left to right.

Now that you know how to solve the Collection Room lock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, you can reunite with Luis to obtain the suppressants. Before leaving, I recommend reading our Lord of the Waterway Merchant Request guide since you will encounter this side quest in the next area.