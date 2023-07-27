Remnant 2 Cathedral of Omens Puzzle Solution

One of the best parts of Remnant 2 is figuring out the mountain of puzzles. Though, sometimes, the solutions feel too abstract. The Cathedral of Omens area in Yaesha has three possible solutions, each giving a different reward. However, navigating the puzzle’s three levers can be a bit tricky. We have collected the solutions to get you back on the road to the world boss faster.

Cathedral of Omens Puzzle Solutions

As the game is randomized, there’s a chance you won’t ever encounter this puzzle. Your best bet is to keep rerolling Yaesha in Adventure Mode and exploring every area.

Once inside the Cathedral of Omens, there will be three levers. Each moves a different part of the puzzle. They control the upper two circles, the lower two circles, and the symbols. Each of our solutions is given from the point of view of the first lever you come across upon entering the Cathedral.

All the symbols (clockwise using the image below and starting at 12) are Life, Sun, Doe, Death, Moon, and Ravager. The symbols are across from their counterparts (sun and moon, life and death) the whole time, regardless of how you spin them.

Sagittarius Bow Solution

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The Sagittarius Bow solution requires the symbols (in order, left to right) of Ravager, Life, Sun, and Doe. The two upper circles are attached to the triangle, and it needs to be pointing bottom left. The bow will rise from the middle of the puzzle.

Middle Door Solution

You need to have the Doe symbol at the first lever for the middle door (containing the Faith Seed). Have the triangle pointing left and covering both Ravager and Doe. The other two circles must be on Death and Doe. Taking the Faith Seed to McCabe will get players the Astral Burst Mod.

Right Door Solution

The right door requires yet another bit of adjusting. Move the Ravager symbol to the first lever. You’ll want the circles to cover Ravager, Moon, and Sun. The triangle should be pointing to the top right.

With all the loot collected, you are all finished in the Cathedral of Omens. You are now free to exit back into Yaesha (and continue towards the Kaeula’s Shadow boss). For more Remnant 2 puzzle guides, check out our links below.