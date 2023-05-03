Redfall Co-Op Campaign Progression: How it Works, Explained

The co-op campaign progression in Redfall is a little different to how it works in other co-op focused games. Up to four players can play together in Redfall as they fight back against the Black Sun and the other Vampire Gods, but does story mission progress save for everyone. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know on exactly that.

First off, it’s worth noting that regardless of whether you and your friends are playing on PC or Xbox consoles, you’ll all be able to play together. Redfall is completely crossplay compatible between PC and Xbox Series X|S, which is always gets a big ol’ tick from us!

Co-Op Campaign Progression in Redfall Explained

Put simply, only the ‘Host’ player will progress through the game’s story. Mission advancement is only saved for the host because some missions are optional or non-sequential.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

For other players who join the ‘Hosts’ game, they will retain Hero levels, skills, grave locks (a collectible), weapons, ammo and gear earned or collected while playing in co-op. However, when they go back to playing the game in single-player, they will have to play through missions they’d completed in co-op if they hadn’t yet reached them.

The good news, though, is if you take down a Rook in co-op and it drops a really sweet weapon, you’ll at least be able to take that back into your solo playthrough.

This does mean that you and your friends can help one another out with a pretty big advantage over the Vampires that have infested the town of Redfall, though. If one of you has a high-leveled character with powerful weapons and lots of currency, you can essentially help carry the Host and other players through missions.

That’s everything you need to know on how Redfall co-op campaign progression works… or doesn’t, depending on how you look at it I guess. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Redfall review, how to clear the red mist, and how long the game takes to beat.

Related Posts