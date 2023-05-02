How to Clear Red Mist in Redfall (Death Mist Spewers)

Chances are as you’ve been walking around the world of Redfall, you’ve noticed patches of red mist covering the ground. This is known as Death Mist in-game, but we like to just call it as we see it! Walk into the creepy red mist and you’ll start taking damage immediately, which is no good, as you’ll often find it around areas you’ll want to explore. Well, fear not, as we’ve got a complete breakdown on how to clear the red mist in Redfall, and it involves taking care of some pesky Death Mist Spewers.

The red mist on the ground is created by creatures called Death Mist Spewers. These are immobile creatures that you’ll find within the mist itself, and cannot be destroyed by shooting them with a pistol, shotgun or any other ballistic weapon.

How to Get Rid of Red Mist in Redfall

To clear red mist in Redfall, use your Portable UV Beam on the Death Mist Spewer found within the mist. By pressing LT, you can focus the UV Beam in a more narrow and powerful blast, which will quickly take care of the spewer.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

After about five seconds, the Death Mist Spewer will let out a final scream and the red mist around it will dissipate. Now all you need to do is go over to it and melee or shoot it to destroy it. We found meleeing them to be the best option here, as that way you can save your ammo.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

It’s worth noting that Death Mist Spewers can respawn around the world, so you might need to take care of them more than once. But hey, at least now you know how to clear your way.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get rid of red mist in Redfall. For more on the latest Xbox exclusive, be sure to check out the links below.

