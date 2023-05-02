Redfall Length: How Long Does it Take to Beat the Campaign? Explained

Welcome to Redfall, where vampires hang in the sky and try and suck the lifeblood out of just about anything that moves. As one of four protagonists, it’s down to you to take down the Vampire Gods and their leader, the Black Sun once and for all. But how long will this epic quest against the garlic-hating beasts take you? Here’s how long Redfall’s story took us to beat during our solo plathrough.

How Long Does Redfall Take to Beat?

During our playthrough, it took us 18 hours to beat Redfall’s story. This also included taking on a majority of the safehouse side missions and beating their Underboss Vampire boss fights, too.

Alongside that, we also completed all of the side missions given to us by the NPCs at your HQ on both the first and second islands.

It wasn’t a 100% playthrough, though, as we didn’t clear every neighborhood in Burial Point, nor did we hit the max level cap with our character. We did beat the final boss, though, and unlocked over half of the achievements in the game.

The amount of time it takes you to beat the game will ultimately depend on a few factors, such as whether you want to play much of the side content and what difficulty you play on. Playing on Normal, I found the game to be relatively easy, even if it does get a little repetitive, as noted in our Redfall review.

Once you’ve beaten the main story, you can go back into your existing save to complete any remaining neighborhoods and side missions you’ve not yet reached. After you’ve done everything there is to do in the game, you can then start a new save on the ‘Eclipse’ difficulty. This is only unlocked after beating the game on any difficulty with a character.

That’s everything you need to know on how long Redfall’s story takes to beat. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

